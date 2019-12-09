Antonia “Toni” Boyden has been selected as the new principal of Robbinsdale Academy-Highview, the district’s alternative high school, effective immediately.
“I am honored to be chosen to work with Robbinsdale Academy students, staff and families,” Boyden said. “I am excited to watch these amazing students seize their endless opportunities.”
Boyden recently served as the interim principal of the alternative school. Erick Norby was principal of the school before serving as the interim principal, and now principal, at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School.
Previously, Boyden served as dean for support services at Mounds View High School, director of special education at Connections Academy, director of special education at the Minnesota Department of Corrections and assistant principal of Bridgeview School in St. Paul.
