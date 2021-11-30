After pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man was sentenced to 145 days in prison and five years probation in Hennepin County District Court.
In September, Jonah Canny pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a six-year-old in a portable toilet at Willowstone Park.
Judge Tamara Garcia sentenced him to 145 days in the Hennepin County Workhouse. He received credit for his 145 days of time served.
He was also sentenced to supervised probation until Nov. 23, 2026.
Canny will attend a sex offender program and register as a predatory sex offender, among other conditions laid out in his sentencing.
According to the criminal complaint, in May 2021, Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched on a report that a 6-year-old had been sexually assaulted.
The victim told his mother that while he was with family at Willowstone Park, at 1909 95th Ave. N., someone had assaulted him.
The victim’s uncle told police that he had taken the victim and other family members to the park at approximately 6 p.m. Later that night, as they were planning to leave the park, the uncle saw the victim and another male, Canny, exit the portable toilet.
The uncle confronted Canny, who said the victim was stuck in the toilet and he had tried to help free him.
Investigators were contacted by a known adult, who believed Canny was responsible, as he was “drawn to small children and frequents Willowstone Park,” the complaint states.
The victim’s uncle also identified Canny in a photo lineup before he was arrested.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.