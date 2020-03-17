The parks in the Three Rivers Park District remain open, although park district officials have canceled park programs through March 31.
According to a web post at threeriversparks.org:
“Our parks are open. Getting out to take a walk, ride your bike or breathe some fresh air can be very helpful during stressful and uncertain times like these. We will continue to maintain our high standards of cleanliness and are implementing additional maintenance operations at our facilities. After thoughtful consideration and to help slow the spread of COVID-19, we have decided to cancel all of our programs scheduled between March 16-31.
This is consistent with the recommendations of Governor Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health. Program fees will be automatically refunded to your account.
While we are cancelling programs, our parks are still open. We encourage people to come out and enjoy nature; going for a hike or a bike ride are great ways to get fresh air while also practicing social distancing.”
Get more information on the parks at threeriversparks.org/
For more information, contact guest services at 763-559-6700 or reservationhelp@threeriversparks.org. Guest services is open 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
