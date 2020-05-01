Programs, events and reservations at parks within the Three Rivers Park District will be canceled through Thursday, May 21, based on Gov. Tim Walz’s updated stay-at-home order and current expectations for social distancing.
Park officials, according to a statement, are taking an incremental approach to what we cancel and when and will continue to base our decisions on the orders and recommendations from Walz, the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Three Rivers Park District is committed to keeping the health and safety of our park visitors and staff as the highest priority. Additionally, we are committed to making decisions that provide the most opportunity to safely get everyone outside to enjoy our parks and trails,” according to the statement.
Guests impacted by these cancellations will be contacted via email or phone with additional information on refunds and rescheduling.
The parks and trails remain open. Visitors are asked to please practice social distancing and follow the CDC’s recommended guidelines for personal hygiene and etiquette during their visit. Play areas and most of the buildings will remain closed until further notice. Permanent restrooms are closed, but portable restroom facilities have been placed throughout the parks. Park officials encourage visitors to plan ahead and assume access to restrooms and drinking water will be limited.
Communication about future operational adjustments and program offerings will be sent as soon as they have been decided.
