The Three Rivers Park District will host a free story walk from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Mississippi Gateway Regional Park, Brooklyn Park.

“Take a stroll through a wintry scene and read a collection of poems about how animals stay alive in the wintertime,” the press release reads.

