Three more people were shot and injured Monday evening outside of a restaurant along the 5200 block of West Broadway in Crystal.
According to Crystal Police, county dispatch received numerous 911 calls just before 10:30 p.m. and officers arrived to find two men, ages 29 and 25, who had been shot numerous times. The men were transported to a hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries. Another man, 35, was also shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle prior to officer arrival.
Police do not have any suspects related to this incident and it is unknown if this incident is related to the fatal shooting in the same parking lot early Sunday morning. A 27-year-old man died of his injuries sustained in that incident.
The media release from Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard notes that, based on the preliminary information, investigators do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the department at 763-531-1020.
The Crystal Police Department was assisted by officers from Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Golden Valley, New Hope and Robbinsdale and deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab also responded to the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.