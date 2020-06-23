crystal cop car

Three more people were shot and injured Monday evening outside of a restaurant along the 5200 block of West Broadway in Crystal.

According to Crystal Police, county dispatch received numerous 911 calls just before 10:30 p.m. and officers arrived to find two men, ages 29 and 25, who had been shot numerous times. The men were transported to a hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries. Another man, 35, was also shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle prior to officer arrival.

Police do not have any suspects related to this incident and it is unknown if this incident is related to the fatal shooting in the same parking lot early Sunday morning. A 27-year-old man died of his injuries sustained in that incident.

The media release from Deputy Police Chief Brian Hubbard notes that, based on the preliminary information, investigators do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department at 763-531-1020.

The Crystal Police Department was assisted by officers from Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Golden Valley, New Hope and Robbinsdale and deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab also responded to the scene.

