When someone sees a notice for “free food ...”
In normal times, this might alert a small fraction of the population, those suffering from unemployment and other social misfortunes.
In today’s COVID-19-infected world, it’s a sign for just about anybody, anywhere.
At Serenity Village Community Church, 4100 Douglas Drive N., Crystal, the continuing effort to help those in need has blossomed, with thousands of people lining up the past couple of weeks at the church as the beneficiaries.
Sometimes, the best rise from the worst circumstances.
The volunteers have tackled hunger in the past and showed up to help at this distribution. They came from around the metro and many of them worked the entire 12-hour shift to distribute food March 31.
Consider Serenity Village, with a long history of providing for those in need.
The church regularly offers “Serenity Sandwiches,” a way to help the hungry in the community. The program has in normal times served more than 3,000 sandwiches, 600-plus cups of soup and over 50,000 pounds of groceries each week to hundreds in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
In addition, the church has its own food shelf, which in normal times offered a dinner usually served more than 100 guests each Friday evening. In 2018, the shelf also distributed more than 22,000 bags of groceries.
With social distancing expectations and new norms surrounding large groups, the effort to reach those in need has morphed into an outdoor, pick-up event, something that the church has never been done to this scale.
The layoffs, furloughs and stay-at-home edicts have put families in a never-before-seen life.
Crystal Mayor Jim Adams couldn’t contain his pride in the community while attending last week’s distribution. He watched as cars, trucks, SUVs and all other forms of transportation pulled up to the loading area from noon until dark March 31. Doors and trunks were opened while volunteers loaded boxes filled with the essentials: fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, bread, dairy, two full chickens or packages of chicken, as well as a three- to four-person hot meal.
Adams said the food was secured through an established network that came from “various places,” including food service establishments and another community food shelter that recently closed.
Overcoming the logistics to make this distribution a reality wasn’t easy. The mayor talked about the safety aspects; the need to move thousands of vehicles around Crystal’s streets over the course of eight or nine hours.
“We had probably 6 miles in traffic today,” Adams said. “We were backed up from 36th all the way to Cub,” he added.
The city had a traffic plan that Adams said was scrapped “in the first 10 minutes.”
But with the patience of motorists and enough space for the line of traffic to move steadily and without too much disruption to the regular flow of vehicles, the distribution continued all day.
The news of the distribution in Crystal spread across the area, with people arriving from various corners of the Twin Cities.
A Minneapolis woman who learned about the event from her daughter got into line around 1 p.m. and when interviewed at about 4:15 p.m., still had an hour before she would get to the front of the line.
That wasn’t unusual.
She, along with the thousands of others, was willing to make the wait and to appreciate the humanity.
Info: https://trimurl.co/djeQk8; if interested in volunteering, email Kiley at kiley.benson@serenityvillagecc.org.
- Sun Post Community Editor Alaina Rooker contributed to this article.
