“Human Rights Resolutions for your Precinct Caucus” will be the topic for the Think Again Brooklyns forum at 6 p.m. Jan. 21, in the Mississippi Room of the Brooklyn Park Library, 8500 W. Broadway Ave.
Free pizza, salad, and dessert will be served at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Minn Wang, General Mills senior foundation manager and Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission member, will serve as moderator for the forum.
The first topic for the evening will be a pathway for immigrants to become U.S. citizens led by the Advocates for Human Rights.
The second topic will focus on human rights related to mental problems in childhood and adulthood. Mike Tikkanen, Founder of Kids at Risk Action, will lead the discussion on helping students deal with Adverse Childhood Experiences. He will explain the factors that led California’s Surgeon General to Declare Adverse Childhood Experiences a public health problem and a public school crisis in her state and will offer a resolution for Minnesota to become a Trauma Informed Care State.
Mental health counselor Oduwa Aganmwonyi will follow with an explanation of the importance of providing both a stable home and supportive services to help adults overcome mental and emotional problems.
Third will be a discussion of housing for people with disabilities, a topic of increasing importance as the number of people over 70 in Minnesota reaches 30% in the coming years. Corbett Laubignat, access consultant, University of Minnesota Disability Resource Center, and Margot Imdieke, building access specialist with the Minnesota Council on Disability, will speak on disability requirements in public buildings and the importance of adding the American Association of Retired Persons and the Housing and Urban Development accessibility requirements for the disabled in all new housing.
A question-and-answer and comment session will follow the presentations. If possible, register on Facebook, https://bit.ly/35HOxuW or by contacting Carol Woehrer, 763-607-4287. Community partners for the forum include the City of Brooklyn Park; the Brooklyn Park Library; the League of Women Voters Chapter that serves Brooklyn Park, Osseo, Maple Grove, and Brooklyn Center; and the Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission.
