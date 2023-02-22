Park Center Senior High will host a production of “The Spongebob Musical” starting March 3.
Based on the popular Nickelodeon cartoon, the all-ages performances will feature a cast of 40 students playing familiar characters from the television show.
Park Center Senior High will host a production of “The Spongebob Musical” starting March 3.
Based on the popular Nickelodeon cartoon, the all-ages performances will feature a cast of 40 students playing familiar characters from the television show.
Viewers will spot characters ranging from “Spongebob to Sandy to sardines and Larry the Lobster,” director Kate Kallevig said.
The story features themes of true friendship and adversity, she said.
“We have a lot of really fun costumes, some great singing, a live pit orchestra,” she said. “It’s so fun, it’s a great story, a great message – a great message about friendship. It’s also something that people will know. They can identify with Spongebob, not so much that they are like him but they know who he is, he’s everywhere, and so to see the characters come to life on stage in a live production is worth every penny of the admission.”
The music in the production was written by a variety of popular artists ranging from Stephen Tyler of Aerosmith, to Cyndi Lauper and the Plain White Ts.
Baron Penner, who is playing Spongebob, said the production is surprisingly faithful to the television show.
“It’s over the top. We’re doing all sorts of extra things so there’s a lot more nuance to it,” Penner said. “I think there’s a lot of variety. There’s enough for everyone.”
Leslie Mcgaster, who is playing Sandy, agreed.
With such an over-the-top set, “It just brings a lot more to the character. It makes it more enjoyable,” she said. “I think that all of us are just very talented and work very hard, and you can tell that there’s a good connection on stage.”
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11 at Park Center High School, 7300 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park.
An afternoon performance will be hosted at 3 p.m. on March 5.
Tickets are available for purchase at pcshmusical.com.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Community Editor
Kevin Miller is Community Editor for the Brooklyn Park Sun Post.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.