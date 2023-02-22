BP23SCspongebob.JPG

(SUN POST STAFF PHOTO BY KEVIN MILLER)

Hayu Abdulmalik, seated in the foreground playing Patrick Star, and Barron Penner, playing Spongebob Squarepants, rehearse for the Park Center Senior production of ‘The Spongebob Musical.’

Park Center Senior High will host a production of “The Spongebob Musical” starting March 3.

Based on the popular Nickelodeon cartoon, the all-ages performances will feature a cast of 40 students playing familiar characters from the television show.

