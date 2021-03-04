The Robbinsdale School Board contracted with School Exec Connect, a superintendent search firm, to assist with its search for a new superintendent. The board is seeking input from the community.
The School Exec Connect consultants will meet virtually with boardmembers, staff, parents, students and community members in focus groups to determine the strengths, challenges and goals of the district, as well as the skills the superintendent should have.
The superintendent position will be advertised nationally, between Feb. 26 and April 2. The board and consultants will meet April 8 to review and select candidates for the initial round of interviews. Around five or six candidates will be interviewed by the board April 12 and 13. The board will then determine two or three candidates who will advance.
The finalists will be interviewed April 14, 15 and 16. The interview process will be all-day long, which includes forums open to the public and a final formal board interview. Community members can provide input by participating in the question and answer sessions and by filling out a feedback sheet to be shared with the board. The board plans to act on a new superintendent in April.
Community members can give confidential feedback to the consultants by completing the form at bit.ly/superintendentform by March 10. The board and consultants will use the information to develop a profile of the skills and characteristics desired in the new superintendent.
For questions about the superintendent search, call the consultants Ken Dragseth at 952-210-2790, Toni Johns at 612-309-1511 or David Clough at 847-644-5556.
