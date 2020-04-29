A reader suggested the OGP was “some mythical political party which does not exist.” I respect that opinion, but “Time to bring back the Old Gardening Party” (published here Dec. 5, 2019) reminded folks that Tom Brazaitis of the Cleveland Plain Dealer found the OGP in short pieces I was writing in 1979. When he called and asked the OGP to run a presidential candidate, I said we’d walk, not run. Like the stuffed animal in Margery Williams’ “The Velveteen Rabbit,” the OGP is real because some people love it.
I wish, however, that COVID-19 was mythical. Who could love that? Even if it might have things to teach, I would impose this learning lab on nobody. Symptomatic of too many other problems, it is killing blacks and Latinos at a much higher rate than whites. However, unlike other difficulties, there’s no predicting when a person of means can be infected, even if they get preferential treatment.
I pray this helps leaders take another look at how we do health care. People change when affected personally. Remember Admiral Zumwalt? He became an advocate for better treatment for veterans unjustly when his own son was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam.
As an army medic I was trained to do an emergency tracheotomy with a pocket knife and a ballpoint pen tube. I was not sent to Vietnam where such might be necessary, but today, seeing civilian hospitals forced into similar improvisation is horrifying. In our little field clinic in Germany, I became one of two medics, trusted by doctors to use sterile technique to assist with minor surgery. We had better masks and gloves than many hospitals are using now, while the rest of us don them just to go out for provisions.
When my daughter’s specialized sewing business evaporated, she fortunately found work delivering food and devoted her spare time to sewing masks for the hospital, plus two for my wife and me.
Masks. That reminds me of Clayton Moore, the Lone Ranger on television. He lived in Golden Valley for a while, and when the library reopens, you can get his book “I Was That Masked Man.” Meanwhile, dive into your personal pile of unread books. They are full of material for turning short texts into thoughtful letters, or “Yup” and “Nope” into meaningful phone conversations with those who care about us, and we for them.
Again, as medics, we learned to triage, deciding who has a chance if the helicopter arrives, and who dies. Aghast that we are talking about triage in civilian life, I hope more of us can appreciate the horror of being a soldier in combat, or a civilian in a war-torn country. Go out? You might be shot. Stay in, and the next bomb may demolish your home. This virus is forcing national and worldwide collaboration. I pray we can emerge with the will for saner ways than war to settle international differences, as well as healthier means to live up to our mantra of “liberty and justice for all.”
Barber shops are closed, too. In basic training for the War in Vietnam, they marched us down weekly for a “skinhead” haircut. Back home, pious adults, flanked by pictures of a long-haired Jesus, heaped scorn on young men who looked like him and our Founding Fathers. Just be practical. Cut hair scattered in the garden deters some animals, then breaks down into soil nutrients. Otherwise, forget the hair. Commit to prayer. Mobilize all faiths, globally, to work and pray for keeping the world safe for children, gardening, and storytelling, the mission of the OGP.
These are not normal times, and I hear a dear friend’s song, “Normal? Just a Setting on Your Washing Machine.” Jack Pearson, a storyteller and musician, died three years ago, but his music lives on. Do something abnormal: Commit random acts of cleaner kindness.
Larry Johnson is a Golden Valley veteran, storyteller and National Chair for the Old Gardening Party. He can be reached at larryjvfp@gmail.com.
