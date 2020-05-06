BP14NWtater.JPG

Spud McTater and the 2019 Tater Daze royalty ride in the 2019 Tater Daze parade. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival has been postponed until August 15, but could potentially be canceled or postponed later in the fall. (Sun Post file photo)

Council will revisit the issue May 25 to consider cancelation or postponement

Brooklyn Park’s summer festival Tater Daze, which celebrates the city’s potato farming heritage, has been postponed until Aug. 15 and could potentially be pushed back further into fall or canceled outright.

The festival had been planned for June 11-13.

The Brooklyn Park City Council discussed the festival, along with much of the city’s other parks and recreation programming, at a May 4 work session. Since the city has approximately two weeks to monitor the COVID-19 situation before the festival would have a significant impact on the city’s finances, much of the council took a wait-and-see attitude toward the festival.

If the festival were hosted Aug. 15, it would not look like the Tater Daze of yesteryear. There would be no inflatable rides, no vendor areas, no teen event areas and no parade. The festival could potentially still offer fireworks, entertainment with controlled social distancing, modified youth crafts and games that do not involve the sharing of game elements and live music.

“For now, Tater Daze is still on for Aug. 15. However, we have a two-week window to cancel ... I believe that we have a majority that are open to canceling for 2020,” said Jody Yungers, director of parks and recreation.

BP14NWtater2.jpg

Festival-goers eat food during Tater Daze at the Community Activity Center. If the festival is hosted in 2020, it will be a modified version of the festival with efforts to support social distancing. (Sun Post file photo)

Elements of the festival – such as portable toilets, a stage and fireworks – require deposits or financial commitments to schedule them for an August festival.

The question of canceling the festival will again be brought before the council May 25.

Councilmembers Tonja West-Hafner, Lisa Jacobson, Wynfred Russell and Mayor Jeff Lunde said they wanted to wait to make the decision, but Lunde said that he was also comfortable with canceling the festival and questioned both the ability to socially distance during the event and the likelihood that sponsors will continue to support the festival.

“There’s a decision point where we have to start signing contracts and start writing checks, and that’s that moment we should make that decision, so I’m OK with waiting until that moment arrives,” Lunde said. “I’m very skeptical of everything this summer simply because I think people are going to be leery … I think the public is going to be very understanding of the fact that we’re trying to be as careful as possible.”

Jacobson said that she is worried that if the festival is canceled this year, it will not return in future years.

Councilmember Mark Mata said he was OK with waiting but that he did not want to push the festival later into the year. Councilmember Susan Pha said that she supported canceling the festival or postponing it further into fall but was skeptical about the prospect of social gatherings being allowable by that point in the year.

Speaking on potential cost savings for the city, Councilmember Terry Parks said he would support canceling the event. “It costs us a lot of money to put that thing on,” he said.

Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments