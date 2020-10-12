With the election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, voters will flock to the polls throughout Minnesota and the quad communities. Although many have already cast their ballots in Minnesota’s early voting and lenient “no-excuse” absentee balloting processes, a number of traditionalists will show up at the polls.
A recent poll by several major Minnesota media reflected some interesting dichotomies. It reported that barely more than half of the electorate, about 60%, planned to vote in-person on Election Day, while the rest would vote early or by absentee ballot. The partisan chasm was huge: fewer than half of those leaning to Joe Biden, 44%, planned an in-person vote, and slightly more than half planned to vote early or absentee; 83% of President Donald Trump‘s supporters intend to cast in-person ballots, and only one-sixth of them planned to vote early or absentee.
However they cast their ballots, by the time the dust clears and the votes are tallied, there is a significant likelihood that Minnesotans will be near or at the top of the national voter turn out, boosted by those living in Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, Crystal and New Hope.
Minnesota had the highest voter turn out in the last national election, the 2018 November mid-term, with 2.6 million voters constituting nearly 65% participation, compared to the 49% national average. That exceeded the nationwide turnouts in most recent mid-terms: 42% in 2010 and a puny 36% four years later.
Hennepin highest
The turnout rate in 2018 was the highest in Hennepin County at 77%, compared to 59% in the last mid-term election in 2014. The quad communities reflect this pattern, with a whopping 82% turnout in Golden Valley; 75% in Robbinsdale, and 74% in both Crystal and New Hope.
Those figures hiked the 5th Congressional District, embracing the four communities, to an overall turnout of 69%, the sixth highest in the nation. The adjoining 3rd District, which encompasses most of the western suburbs, had an even greater turnout, 73%.
Presidential elections generate high turnout. In 2016, the national rate was about 60% and 74% throughout Minnesota, with similarly high turnouts in the quad communities. Minnesota topped the nation in turnout that year, 4% above nearest competitor New Hampshire at 70%. In previous presidential elections, Minnesota exceeded the national rate of 60% in 2016, which was on par with recent presidential turnout rates of 59% in 2012 and 62% in 2008.
Traditionalist time-off
Minnesota law provides the majority who prefer to vote in-person on Election Day mandatory time off from work. It requires employers to give workers who are eligible to vote the “time necessary to be absent from work in order to vote” any time during the day or evening.
Employers cannot penalize workers or deduct salary or wages if they are absent to vote. Violation of that law is a misdemeanor, which obligates county attorneys to prosecute offending employers.
Some employers have more generous time-off policies. Some larger institutions and businesses are giving employees the entire day off to vote, an arrangement spurred by the social unrest this spring and summer triggered by the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in south Minneapolis.
Labor union agreements, few and far between in the quad communities, may include additional election leave provisions more extensive than the state law minimum.
Enforcement of these provisions varies. In addition to criminal prosecutions, which are extremely unusual, a civil lawsuit may be pursued for those who are denied time off. Statutory leave also can be enforced when an employer’s policy is a breach of contract claim, although that may not be very practical. The failure by one of the few unionized employers in the area to abide by leave under a collective bargaining agreement usually is subject to remedy through the grievance and arbitration provisions of the agreement. Employees who abuse their time off could be subject to disciplinary action.
But Minnesota law does not address time off for early voting since it applies only to the “day of the election.” It also does not cover other electoral activities such as participating in campaigns, door knocking, attending campaign events, or even attending party caucuses.
Whether by early voting, absentee, or same-day presence at the polls, the electorate in the quad communities may help propel Minnesota, again, to the top of the chart of voter turnout.
