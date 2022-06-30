The revelations by the House of Representatives committee exploring the details of President Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection have evoked memories of another ignominious episode of White House wrongdoing: the Watergate scandal, whose originating break-in coincidentally occurred 50 years ago on June 17, 1972.
Despite some parallels, one feature of Watergate is lacking from the current contretemps: the connections between the chicanery and Minnesota in general. In many ways, Golden Valley constituted ground zero for the Watergate scandal.
Now marking its golden anniversary, Watergate is being recalled by media attention and even some new disclosures. My favorite is its lesser-known links to the quad communities, which I recounted more than two years ago on the 45th anniversary of the resignation of President Richard Nixon.
Money men
The Twin Cities and suburbs were where the Watergate started, endured, and ended.
A crucial key early in the Watergate investigation by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein that opened many doors was a tip about a $2,500 check from a wealthy Minnesota businessman, Kenneth Dahlberg. The check ended up in a bank account of one of the five Watergate burglars.
The check had intrigue unwritten all over it, because Dahlberg was the Midwest finance chair for CREEP, or the Committee for the Re-Election of the President. A decorated World War II hero, he had started a highly-successful post-war company, pioneering the first modern version of hearing aids. Known as Miracle Ear, the business was located for a time in Golden Valley and still exists today under different ownership. Its nexus here is reflected in the street named Dahlberg Drive near the intersection of Highways 100 and 55, leading to a small commercial-industrial area to the south of the golf course at Theodore Wirth Park.
The Dahlberg check began the unraveling of the Watergate mysteries, some of which are still unknown today. Dahlberg also headed finances for Minnesota’s former Third District Congressman Clark MacGregor, who represented most of the western part of Hennepin County throughout the 1960s, including Golden Valley and the other cities comprising the quad communities.
MacGregor played a key role in the Watergate drama as head of CREEP. The 65-year-old Minneapolis native took over that hot spot right after the break-in, succeeding former U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell, who stepped down immediately after the burglary. Mitchell was later convicted and served prison time.
Many of MacGregor’s statements as spokesman for the CREEP turned out to be misleading, or outwardly false. Despite this, he lasted about six months with CREEP and landed on his feet, riding out Nixon’s landslide re-election, avoiding criminal culpability, and becoming a Washington, D.C. insider until his death in 2003.
Another Minnesota money man involved in Watergate was Maurice Stans, a Shakopee native and U.S. Secretary of Commerce in the Nixon administration. Besides his Cabinet role, he was a chief money raiser for the Nixon team, which led him into trouble. He was tried for bribery, along with U.S. Treasury Secretary John Connally, but both were acquitted by a jury.
Business battles
That prosecution preceded a couple of other unsuccessful Watergate courtroom battles dealing with Watergate-related charges against prominent figures in the business community in the Twin Cities. Dwayne Andreas, the head of the powerful grain company Archer Daniels Midland, was charged but acquitted of campaign finance violations by a visiting judge from Iowa.
Another failed criminal proceeding here brought down the curtain on Watergate, a charge against Maplewood-based 3M for alleged improper campaign donations made by the company to the coffers of Humphrey, Nixon’s 1968 presidential adversary. The case was dismissed by U.S. District Court Judge Donald Alsop in St. Paul because the company had previously entered into an arrangement with the government releasing campaign charges.
These cases ending Watergate criminal litigation were fitting bookends for the scandal that from its beginning five decades ago, in its midst, and to its conclusion had tight ties to Minnesota and the quad communities.
