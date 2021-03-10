A horrific rollover possibly caused career-ending injuries to Tiger Woods last month–two broken legs, a fractured ankle, and internal injuries. Woods likely has a local following praying for his recovery, as a result of his ties to our state and Golden Valley.
The nexus between Woods and Minnesota is, naturally, golf-related. The most prominent one is his participation in the 2009 U.S. Open at the Hazeltine golf course. He was near the height of his career at the time, and stood a good chance of winning his 15th so-called “major” tournament, inching within three wins of the seemingly untouchable record by Jack Nicklaus. Leading into the final day of the Open, Woods faltered and was surpassed by an obscure South Korean golfer, Y.E. Yang.
A few months later, Woods ran into his first major off-course obstacle. His car crashed into a tree as part of the marital strife that began his downfall (at least temporarily). He descended into a series of untoward events involving substance abuse, infidelity, serial sexual dalliances, erratic driving behavior and five back surgeries, all which diluted his ability. For a decade, his golf prowess slipped, despite a few occasional surges. It was not until 2019 at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, that he captured his elusive 15th major, regaining his diminished stature and watching his once-faded popularity rebound.
Royalty regained
His victory there was his first “major” trophy in more than a decade, which also involved a Minnesota-related denouement. Hobbling around a storied golf course in San Diego on a bum knee, he won the U. S. Open in a dramatic playoff with a journeyman golfer named Rocco Mediate. Their one-day match, after tying for the lead during the regular 72-hole competition, was billed by the media as an encounter between a regal Woods at the zenith of his career, and the plebeian Mediate, whom an announcer famously described as one “who looks like the guy who cleans Tiger’s swimming pool.” It was a disparagement for which he later apologized.
While Tiger regained his status of royalty, the playoff jumpstarted the career of Mediate, who went six events on the professional tour, along with the Seniors PGA in 2016, after he turned 50 and joined the old-timers. At the time, Mediate was playing out of his home course, at none other than Golden Valley Country Club.
Like his one-time adversary, Mediate has experienced his share of bumps in the road, including some droughts in winning events and a publicized bout with alcoholism that marred his play for a while.
Marriage and membership
Mediate, a Pennsylvania native, became a member of the Golden Valley Club after he married a woman from St. Louis Park and began spending his summers in Excelsior. He still maintains a membership at the venerable premises located on Golden Valley Road.
While not the official “pro” at the course–that’s been Harold Orme for years, aided by a staff of four others–Mediate’s affiliation gained the facility favorable attention while Mediate played on the professional tour. He also contributed to the community, participating in youth events and occasional training sessions at the country club, highlighted its centennial celebration in 2014, and helped launch the opening of the golf season last year (a welcome relief during the early days of COVID-19).
Mediate was one of the first golfers to be contacted by the media after Woods’ accident. He spoke favorably of his relationship with Woods, although it subsided after Mediate left the regular tour when he joined the seniors.
Woods never played at the Golden Valley Country Club nor anywhere else in the quad communities, for that matter. But his links to our links in Minnesota and Golden Valley should not be overlooked as golfers and non-golfers alike pull for his recovery and possibly return to his career.
