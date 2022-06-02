The remarkable comeback of Tiger Woods at the Masters Golf Tournament last month has stirred renewed interest in the sport, both for competitive purposes and leisure.
Although he did not prevail, his performance, particularly in the opening round, was exceptional in light of the severity of his injuries to his lower extremities that he suffered in a one-vehicle crash a little over a year ago.
Tiger suffered a setback on the tour last weekend at the second prong of the four Majors, the PGA Championship held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, where he happened to win his four PGA title and 13th overall Majors 15 years ago. Hampered by his weakened legs, he withdrew after the third day, after carding a 79, his fifth-highest total in his competitive career.
Tiger’s return to the links comes at a time when golf seems to be surging after several years of decline, paralleling the iconic golfer’s own diminished activity and success, along with personal problems, prior to his accident. But interest and anticipation in golf was ascending even before Tiger’s renaissance, an elevation that was attributable in large part to the pandemic.
Leisure links
Cooped up by COVID-19, with more time on their hands and many working remotely from home, golf enthusiasts took to the links with growing frequency in the past few years. As recounted here, golf boomed in the quad communities, with participation up close to 50% over previous years in the golf courses in this area, both public, like Brookview in Golden Valley, and private, like the Golden Valley Country Club. The joy of the game trickled into shorter courses, like the New Hope Golf Course, along with Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s Theodore Wirth golf courses, both long and short, bordering Golden Valley. See “Local golf leaders hope to carry pandemic surge into 2021” in the March 31, 2021 edition of the Sun Post.
The resurgence is likely to continue now that Tiger is back, at least on a part-time basis, for he is by far the largest drawing card for the game. He attracts the most media attention to him, and the media attention devoted to him probably eclipses all others on the pro golf tours combined, men and women alike.
Hobbling history
While Tiger’s game seems to be relatively sharp, especially his putting, his gait was noticeably impaired in the Open, as he still recovers from his leg injuries from the accident. That infirmity recalled how he hobbled with a bum knee, which later required surgical repair, at the U.S. Open in San Diego in 2008, one year after his PGA triumph in Tulsa, achieving a memorable victory there that has a distinct connection to Golden Valley.
That history was recounted last year in this column, following Tiger’s accident. In light of his comeback, it deserves recounting here. He prevailed in a dramatic sudden-death playoff with a journeyman golfer named Rocco Mediate. Both tied in a lead in a regular 72 hole competition, leading to a one-day playoff. But the encounter between the regal Tiger, near the zenith of his career, and the then-obscure Mediate whom a TV announcer famously described as a fellow who “looks like the guy who cleans Tiger’s swimming pool,” an ethnic disparagement for which he later apologized. Tiger won, squeaking out a victory on an extra hole after the two tied in a one-day 18 hole playoff, culminating in a triumph for Tiger over a five-day period.
Link and links
The link to the links in Golden Valley was that Mediate, a Pennsylvania native, became a member of Golden Valley Country Club after that event, following his relocation to the suburbs here where he began spending his summers in Excelsior. Mediate went to win six events on the professional tour, along with the Seniors PGA in 2016, after he turned 50 and joined the old timers, playing out of his home course in Golden Valley at that time.
The official “pro” at the course was Harold Orme, aided by a staff of four others, Mediate’s affiliation gained the course favorable attention while he played on the professional tour. He also contributed to the community by participating in youth events and the occasional training sessions at the Golden Valley Country Club, including highlighting its centennial celebration in 2014, and he helped launch the opening of the golf season in 2020, when COVID-19 was running rampant, and golf was soaring, too.
Although Tiger has never played at Golden Valley Country Club, or anywhere else in the quad communities, for that matter, the connection here via his memorable match with Mediate, is the stuff of which legends are made. It also spurred Mediate to be one of the very first to speak out in support of him after his accident, to extend his legacy and his linkage to the quad communities. Tiger’s resurgence and Mediate’s presence here are likely to continue to contribute to that game as the pandemic recedes and life returns somewhat to normalcy.
That’s something we all have to look Fore-ward to this spring and summer.
