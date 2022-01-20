Golden Valley is the only one of the quad communities that swore in recently-elected municipal officials at the beginning of this month.
It is the only one that will not do so next year.
Unlike Robbinsdale, New Hope and Crystal, Golden Valley elects its councilmembers and mayor in odd-numbered years. Two of the five council seats were up for election last November and a pair of others, along with the mayor’s spot, will be on the ballot in 2023.
The installed duo, both endorsed by the DFL, were sworn in at the city’s initial 2022 council meeting earlier in January. They consisted of Gillian Rosenquist, the highest vote-getter, re-elected to a second four-year term, and newcomer Denise La-Mere Anderson, both defeating a pair of spirited competitors, including former Councilmember Joanie Clausen.
The biannual rotation on the ballot of elected officials, as Golden Valley does, emulates the practice in many smaller and mid-size communities. But it differs from larger cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul where all elected officials are on the ballot at the same time.
The Golden Valley process provides greater continuity among elected officials, while still allowing voters to chart a new direction when the majority of council members and mayor are up for election.
Somewhat the same arrangement exists in the three other quad communities, with council seats and the mayor elected on a rotating basis, electing a portion of them at different times. These configurations match the description of “laboratories of democracy,” a phrase authored by Justice Louis Brandeis of the U.S. Supreme Court. In the 1932 case New State Ice Co. v. Liebmann, Brandeis uttered the no-size fits all phrase recognizing that states may, “if its citizens choose, serve as a laboratory and try novel social and economic experiments,” or solutions to recurring, often common issues.
Ironically, the Brandeis quote was spoke in a case in which the Supreme Court struck down an Oklahoma law that prohibited the manufacture, selling, and distributing of ice without state licensure, as violative of the due process clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. His remark was made in a dissent, urging the court to uphold the law as a valid “experiment,” in government regulation. Although his colleagues did not concur, the phrase became emblematic of the concept of flexibility allowing, indeed encouraging variations in state and local laws and governance practices, which are richly reflected in the experiences here in the quad cities.
Example epitomized
The quad cities epitomize this tenet in how their governing bodies are structured. In Golden Valley, governance is conducted by a mayor, a council consisting of four members and a mayor, and its aforementioned election system.
The same system is used in New Hope, where the council, consisting of four members and the mayor, is also elected at-large, with two positions up in 2022 and two more and the mayor to be on the ballot in 2024.
Robbinsdale also has four council members and a mayor, but the council members are elected by wards, while the mayor is elected by the city as a whole. Two of the wards are up for election in 2022, while the mayor and three other wards will be voted upon in 2024.
Crystal diverges from this path with a seven-member council: six council members and the mayor representing four wards and a pair of “sections,” each comprised of two wards so that each voter has multiple representatives on the council, one from the ward, one from the double-ward section, and the mayor elected city-wide. Three of the positions will be voted upon in 2022, and the other three and the mayor will be on the ballot in 2024.
Some similarities
Despite these variations, there are some similarities, too. All of these elected officials serve four-year terms. The respective city councils generally meet on Monday and Tuesday evenings, the first and third Tuesdays of each month in Robbinsdale and Crystal, and the second Tuesday of each month in Golden Valley, while New Hope holds council sessions on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.
The salaries of the officials are nearly identical in the four communities: New Hope, city council members are paid $10,092 annually, slightly less than $10,260 per year for Golden Valley council members. The mayor of New Hope is paid $13,818 per year, about $300 more than the Golden Valley mayor, whose salary is set at $13,530. In Crystal, the mayor’s salary is $11,015 while the six Council members receive $8,474 for their public services. Robbinsdale salaries are on par: council members receive $8,850 per year and the mayor is paid $11,095 annually.
Although Crystal has the largest population of the four cities, about a thousand residents larger than Golden Valley, its slight size difference does not seem to be the reason for its greater number of elected officials, seven compared to five in the other three cities. In fact, with seven elected officials, Crystal has more than half the number of council members and mayor as the city of Minneapolis, which has a population 20 times greater.
In many ways, the four cities are alike. But, these disparities in governance illustrate the catch-phrase “laboratories of democracy,” reflecting how residents of the quads have exercised their opportunities to “experiment” in the laboratories of their respective communities.
