The celebration of Black History this month has particular resonance in Golden Valley, where two of its iconic Black citizens of yore are lodged in the city’s Hall of Fame. Launched in 2011, during the celebration of Golden Valley’s 125th anniversary, the hall of fame was established to recognize those who have contributed significantly to the advancement of the community.
Gleason Glover was on the list of the first five members. A renowned civil rights leader and community activist, he served for 25 years in leadership roles with the Minneapolis Urban League. Two years later, new faces were inducted, including Larry “Bubba” Brown, an accountant, youth coach and mentor, whose recognition cited his signature achievement as one of the three co-founders of the Ronald McDonald House for children in 1979. Each of their stories warrant a retelling during this Black History month.
Glover’s genius
Glover, a native of Virginia, connected disparate individuals to advance civil rights for Minnesotans. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War, Glover ended up in Minnesota, where he remained until his death at age 60 in 1994.
Although he died young, he accomplished a great deal. As head of the Urban League, which emphasized the economic roots of racism and ways of alleviating it, he helped quell unrest that arose in Minneapolis in 1967.
Glover was a conduit for communications between the races. At a time of growing racial tensions, especially in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Glover was a voice of reason, respected by the business community, and members of diverse racial groups.
While an effective communicator, he was not above being blunt, as reflected in one of his most memorable statements: “When people don’t tell you what you said is foolish, they are just showing that they don’t respect you at all.”
Glover did not put up with fools lightly. While systemic racism persists, Glover was a role model for people of goodwill cutting across racial lines. For his achievement, he was recognized in the inaugural class of the Golden Valley Hall of Fame. At the time, the list included world-class musician Philip Brunelle, grocery visionary Don Byerly, World War II hero Robert Provost and Betty Crocker, the fictional icon of Golden Valley’s Fortune 500 company, General Mills.
Their induction was celebrated at the Golden Valley Country Club, with the assistance of the Golden Valley Rotary Club, attended by close to 300 people. Glover’s family was in attendance: his wife, Sharon, a well-known educator and community activist, and his children, including his son Maury, a respected television news broadcaster with FOX 9 News.
Glover’s legacy lives on in the Glover Center, which he helped establish in north Minneapolis. It remains a pillar of the community on Plymouth Avenue North, providing services to youth and others primarily in the African American community.
Larry’s legacy
Brown also has left quite a legacy. A native of north Minneapolis, he was an auditor and accountant, but his most renowned accomplishments were as a coach and mentor. He gained his most acclaim as one of three originators of the Ronald McDonald House concept in Minneapolis, which provides housing for parents of children who are being treated for serious medical health problems. Since its inception, it has become a household name for serving families of all races.
Brown also had a military career, serving in a racially segregated army unit in World War II. He later became known for his role in the Red Tail Project, which brought attention to the famed Tuskegee Airmen, a legendary squadron of Black fliers during World War II.
Brown died at age 92 in 2011. Two years later, he was named a Hall of Fame inductee, along with Chester Bird, another World War II hero (from whom the Golden Valley American Legion gets its name), dairy pioneer Chris Ewald, and Clayton Moore, who played the Lone Ranger for many years on television and movies in the “golden age of television.”
Hall hiatus
The hall was imperfect. Although racial inclusiveness existed, other diversity was absent. In an oversight, it did not include any real women aside from 2-dimensional character Betty Crocker, nor any religious or other diversification. It could have broadened had it continued, but the Hall of Fame went into a hiatus after the second induction event in 2013.
There have been efforts by public, nonprofit and private organizations to revive it, though they have faltered. Its current remnant is a plaque next to the elevator on the second floor of the Golden Valley City Hall, honoring the nine inductees, including the two Black men, Glover and Brown, who we remember now for Black History month.
