It is becoming increasingly likely that Minnesota will lose one of its eight Congressional representatives after the final tally of the 2020 Census.
According to estimates from this year’s headcount, which already has been litigated twice before the U. S. Supreme Court, the state will fall about 25,000 residents short of the number needed to maintain its current slate of eight, which dropped from nine in 1962.
If that estimate turns into reality, Minnesota’s representation in the House of Representatives will shrink to seven. In addition to losing about 12% of its clout in Congress, the population count will have other deleterious effects in this state, including loss of federal funding for various programs and a reduction of one vote in the Electoral College.
Minnesota is one of ten states projected to lose members in Congress. It’s the only one in the Upper Midwest; seven states are slated to pick up the seats, five in Texas and Florida, collectively, and one each in five other states.
The impact might be particularly significant here in Minnesota and the quad communities and could effect the national political scene as well.
Quad questions
After the final tally, all states will engage in redistricting their Congressional membership, to be comprised of about 700,000 residents each, as well as legislators, and other bodies like county boards. The changes in the districts for local and state officials are likely to be slight because the number of elected positions will remain the same, making the shuffling of geographic boundaries fairly minimal.
The Congressional squeeze could be felt heavily here in the quads, which have already bounced around a bit in recent redistricting.
Long embedded within the Third Congressional District, containing north and western suburbs in Hennepin County, Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, New Hope and Crystal were Democratic-leaning communities, dwarfed by the overall Republican composition of the district. That changed years ago when the foursome were moved into the Fifth Congressional District, anchored by Minneapolis. Although the strong DFL leaning was an ideological fit, the placement essentially diluted the suburbs’ votes because Fifth District DFL candidates have been shoo-ins, not needing the added quad electorate to get office. Questions now arise as to where the quad communities will end up in a compressed Congressional delegation.
That task initially will fall to the state legislature and Gov. Tim Walz, who are statutorily and constitutionally compelled to come up with a redistricting plan. But if history is any guide, it will be the courts that step into the process. This first occurred in 1910, and recurred in every single post-census redistricting since 1950, including a pair of early 1990s cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.
If the two houses of the legislature, currently split between the Republicans and Democrats, cannot agree, the matter will be tossed into the courts. If they do agree, the governor may veto and send them anyway, like Gov. Mark Dayton did in 2010. In those cases, either the federal tribunals or, most often, the state supreme court has stepped in and appointed an impartial judicial panel, which drew the districts. Given the current divisions at the Capitol in St. Paul, that’s a distinct likelihood.
Alternative arrangements
Where the quad communities end up remains to be seen. As a threshold matter, they are likely to be conjoined, like the befuddled prisoners chained together in Woody Allen’s “Take The Money And Run,” because of the requirements that districts be contiguous and take account of historical boundaries when feasible.
As a unit, they could end up in several arrangements. One is that they remain in the DFL-dominated Fifth District, possibly re-enumerated to account for the diminution of one seat. This would virtually assure continued dominance of that party, which might also be favored by Republicans, who would be content to have their DFL-laden votes “packed” into that district rather than be dispersed into more competitive ones.
Another possibility is a shift into the newly-expanded Eighth District (likely renumbered to Seventh), formerly anchored in Duluth and the Iron Range, but due to population decline is creeping down to northern suburbs. A long-time stronghold of the DFL, it has become Republican-oriented in recent years. Placing the quads there could threaten to shake GOP control from the area. Democrats might like that prospect to regain dominance there, which Republicans could resist, preferring to keep the quads attached to Minneapolis, where their DFL votes are devalued.
Another alternative is to shift the four cities back to their roots in the Third District. Although long a GOP district, it has taken on a bluish haze of purple, electing DFLer Dean Phillips twice. Democrats might welcome the foursome to solidify their hold, which Republicans might oppose in order to increase their ability to recapture the seat.
These three variations seem the most likely: remain in the Fifth, shift to the old Eighth or go back to the Third.
Given the very narrow margin currently held by the Democrats in Congress, the outcome in a single district or two could be decisive for control of that body in the 2022 election and in the years beyond. The quad cities might hold a key to the future of the composition of Congress and the legislation it produces.
Given these intensely political considerations, it’s a good thing that supposedly apolitical judges, rather than politicians, are likely to be brought in to decide how to redistrict the state and, in so doing, where the quad cities are placed.
