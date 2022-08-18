Marshall Tanick.jpg

Marshall H. Tanick is a Golden Valley resident and a constitutional law attorney.

The scourge of gun violence has not left the quad communities untouched. Nor has it gone unnoticed.

Shootings in Golden Valley and Robbinsdale earlier this year, while rare, heightened concerns about safety, accompanied by more frequent firearm incidents in bordering communities like the north side of Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center.

