A recent news report that Minnesota is leading the nation in mid-year returns on the 2020 U.S. Census is gratifying, but hardly surprising. This state usually is at (or near) the top in carrying out civic and socially responsible activities. It usually is among the leading two or three states in voter participation; it led the country in the 2018 mid-term cycle.
The quad communities of Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, Crystal and New Hope are in the forefront as well. In the 2018 election, for instance, they all had more than 70% turnouts, among the highest in Minnesota and the nation.
Residents here recognize the census’ importance. It may determine whether Minnesota maintains its eight seats in Congress, a prospect that is tenuous due to expanding populations in other parts of the country, particularly the Sun Belt. The enumeration also determines apportionment of legislative districts and federal, state and other funding, and is utilized by the private sector to make various business-related decisions.
Headcount history
The concept of a national headcount dates back to the famous “Domesday Book,” compiled by William the Conqueror in Britain in 1066. But the practice goes even farther back to pre-Biblical times, as civilizations pondered their scope. Our census is ordered in Article I, section 2 of the Constitution.
This year’s headcount has been mired in controversy, ranging from a decision last year by the U. S. Supreme Court in New York v. Department of Commerce, barring an effort by the Trump administration to include a citizenship question. That debate was reignited this summer by President Trump’s order to not count those without legal documents. This action is inviting litigation, since the Constitution seems to require counting all residents, whether here legally or not. To further stir the pot, the Trump administration announced this month that it planned to halt the census field data collection one month early.
The enumeration has been required of the quad communities since their origins in the second half of the 19th century (except for New Hope, the baby of the group, which was not incorporated until 1936).
Crystal was the first to incorporate in 1866, and had 814 residents counted in the 1920 census. That grew to 5,713 in 1950. Like many cities in the area, its population peaked in the ensuing two decades, reaching a high of 30,925 in 1970 and declining to 25,543 a decade later. In the latest census, it counted 22,151 residents. Estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau indicate a slight increase since then: possibly a 4.4% increase in 2019, or approximately 23,000 residents.
The same pattern is reflected in Golden Valley. Incorporated in 1886, it reported a population of 509 in 1890, 2,048 in 1940. It doubled its size to 5,551 in the next decade after World War II. Its population peaked at 24,246 in 1970, before declining in 1980. It increased to 20,371 in the last census, and estimates of the 2019 population by the Bureau of the Census predict a 7.5% increase. Its population may actually exceed that estimate due to the proliferation of high rise apartment buildings near the Interstate 394 and Highway 55 corridors, edging ever closer to a new record population.
Robbinsdale’s population was 830 in 1920, 27 years after its beginning in 1893. Its post-WWII boom brought the total population to 5,551 residents in 1950, more than double its pre-World War II population. It, too, peaked in 1970 at 24,244 residents, and declined to 22,775 in 1980. Since then, however, it has precipitously declined to a population of 13,953 (based on 2010 census data). Estimates projected an increase to 14,486 in 2019.
New Hope, began with 394 residents in its first 1940 census. In the 1970s, it grew to its peak of some 24,000, a number that held steady in 1980 at 23,057. The 2010 census found a decrease (20,339), although estimates indicate a slight increase of 4.3% to 21,219 estimated residents last year.
These figures are interesting not only for historical reasons, but the demography reflects the historical growth, slight decline and ensuing stability of the populations in the four communities. That stability will probably be reflected when the 2020 headcount arrives early next year. While the totals are uncertain, one thing that is fairly predictable is that Minnesota will be at, nor near, the upper echelon of participants in that census, another testament to their undertaking civic responsibilities.
For those who have yet to submit their Census data, there is still time to do so before the end of the year. To spin the political phrase “every vote counts:” when it comes to the census, every person counts.
