In addition to massive public health concerns due to the coronavirus, legal issues abound as the 366 school districts in Minnesota, encompassing some 2,400 K-12 public schools, grapple to resume schooling. The struggles exist in our two districts, Hopkins and Robbinsdale, educating a total of nearly 20,000 students.
Other issues may soon impact our state’s charter schools, about 70 of which are in or around the quad communities. Their legality has come into question, stemming from a ruling six years ago this month by the state Supreme Court in Washington in a case entitled League of Women Voters v. State of Washington.
Charter establishment
Brought by public school teachers, unions and some parents, the case challenged Washington charter schools, claiming they transgressed a provision of the state constitution requiring the use of public funding for “common schools,” a term referring to the K-12 public school system.
The court held that the charters – independent bodies created largely by parents and other supporters – ran afoul of the constitutional rule. The court reasoned that the schools receive public funding with no oversight by locally elected officials, creating an impermissible “shift” of taxpayer dollars from public schools to charters.
The gravamen of the Washington case could serve as a legal precedent for challenging charter school arrangements around the country, including here in Minnesota, which is ground zero for the movement.
Charter schools began here in 1992, two decades before they reached Washington, under the auspices of legislation led by state Sen. Ember Reichgott, the ex-solon from New Hope. She has gone on to become a best-selling author with a book describing the uphill battle to create the charter schools, appropriately titled “Zero Chance of Passage: The Pioneering Charter School Story.”
Minnesota reached a peak of about 176 charter schools, recently enrolling some 63,000 in K-12, all financed by public funds from state coffers. The schools are governed by independent boards, usually parents and some faculty and staff, who volunteer for the posts and are not subject to scrutiny or review by the public.
Charter challenge
Minnesota’s state constitution has a single provision dealing with public school education. Article XIII, section 1 requires a “general and uniform system of public education,” using public funds to create “a thorough and efficient system of public schools throughout the state.”
Washington’s constitution also calls for the establishment of a “general and uniform system” of the public schools, and for state funding to be “exclusively provided” to them.
The language of the Minnesota Constitution calling for a “general and uniform system of public education” does not contain a similar exclusivity clause. However, the parallel “general and uniform” language mandating in both states uniformity in public education could make the Washington reasoning applicable in Minnesota as well.
Timely topics
Charter schools offer several benefits. They can be effective for those students who ill-suited for conventional education or academic environments. They also can pop more flexibility in designing programs that break the mold of traditional education.
There are disadvantages as well. Teachers and staff generally receive lower pay and fewer benefits than do teachers in the public school system, and their sometimes inferior working conditions have led to a drive for unionization, which has had limited success so far.
Other legal issues raise timely topics. A lawsuit weaving through the Minnesota court system, Cruz-Guzman v. State, was given new life by the State Supreme Court two years ago, after being tossed out by a lower court. It questions the disparity in racial composition and quality of education afforded students, and seeks amalgamation of inner city and suburban schools. It’s decision could eventually impact schools in the quad communities.
Meanwhile, former Minnesota Vikings star and State Supreme Court Justice Alan Page is heading up a blue-ribbon bipartisan effort, along with Federal Reserve head Neel Kashikari, known as Our Children MN Coalition. The coalition seeks to add a state constitutional provision that requires students to receive a “quality public education.” It’s an undefined term, but one with potential for requiring greater public funding.
Even without a Washington-type charter school legal challenge, Minnesota, the home of the charter school movement, must be wary that it could arise in the future.
