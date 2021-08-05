The past couple of months have been a bad time for movie theater buffs with the COVID-generated demise of a couple of landmark facilities in the Twin Cities, both owned by the Landmark Theatre conglomerate.
June began with the announcement that the venerable Edina Cinema, closed since the pandemic arose, would not be re-opening, ending its 86-year run at 50th and France avenues. Days later, the Uptown Theater succumbed to eviction litigation, owing more than $350,000 in back rent since it shutdown in April 2020 due to the pandemic. The theatre exited (at least temporarily) from its premises near the corner of Hennepin Avenue and Lake Street in the upscale but beleaguered south Minneapolis neighborhood where it has been since 1916.
The denouement of these two long-time movie facilities occurred shortly before the fifth anniversary of the demise of another iconic movie house: the Terrace Theater in Robbinsdale.
While the physical site overlooking Crystal Lake in the heart of the community, now graced by a Hy-Vee store, has disappeared, memories of it are not extinguished.
Family features
The Terrace, a well-known landmark in Robbinsdale, opened to great fanfare in 1951. The comfortable 1,299-seat theater was owned and operated by the Volk family, which had developed a number of movie houses in the Minneapolis area, dating back to the days of silent movies, including the Robin Theater, formerly known as the Crystal, in downtown Robbinsdale, as well as the Camden Theater in north Minneapolis.
The Terrace was not simply a motion picture theater; it was a movie palace constructed like those decades earlier. It had plush seating, a fancy foyer, Turkish carpeting and a replica of the floor covering in NYC’s Radio City Music Hall (and the building that houses the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., no less). The palatial premises had a picturesque sunken lounge, a fireplace, exquisite chandeliers, along with multiple shining copper water fountains. It also had air conditioning, novel for a building at that time. Above all, literally and figuratively, the building included a large sign, giving it the sobriquet of the “Tower to the Sky,” bearing the facility’s name, beaming in the sky far and wide at night.
The building and surroundings went through a number of alterations over time. In 1979, erection of a 42-store mall at the base of the building blocked most of the view of Crystal Lake across West Broadway, followed by a major transformation in 1987, changing from a first-run movie theater to a facility showing 99-cent second-run movies, including 49-cent fare on Wednesdays. Ultimately, the facility converted from a single screen to three screens, two of them in what was formerly the second floor of the building.
Variations and vacancy
None of these variations managed to save the iconic facility, which closed after years of decline in January 1999. The building remained intact, but the ravages of time and weather made it a shell of its former self. The vacant building was for sale for many years and while there were some nibbles, including the possibility of an entertainment center there, none transpired.
The shopping mall adjoining the building fell into disrepair, too, and ultimately was replaced by an extension of the North Memorial Hospital. Then, in mid-2010s, Hy-Vee Foods sought to build a super site there. Although it wavered in its commitment to the facility, the city of Robbinsdale offered blandishments to replace the vacant site, including tax increment financing.
A group of dedicated citizens tried to stop the transaction. The “Friends of the Terrace” sought outside aid to revitalize the building, but it was not to be. Five years ago this month, (Aug. 23) the city council approved demolition of the building.
Landmark litigation
Not surprisingly, the city’s action bred litigation, initially leading to a temporary halt on the process by the Hennepin County District Court. However, the ability to stop the deal faltered as no new income source came forward to keep the once-majestic facility alive.
The proponents of saving the facility could not come up with a $6.3 million bond, required by the court to prevent the Tower from tumbling, and in the fall of 2016, the wrecking ball began to demolish the building, paving the way for construction of the Hy-Vee facility.
Prior to the pandemic that prompted the recent theatre closures, the Terrace was a lonely victim of the times, including declining movie theater attendance and, above all, economic market forces. Those who remember it, including the remnants of the Friends of the Terrace group, continue to venerate its memory, along with artifacts left from its heyday. It would be fitting some day for a movie, at least a documentary, to be made about the rise and demise of the memorable “Tower” that helped define Robbinsdale for so long.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.