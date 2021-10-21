This month marks the first anniversary of the death of Sid Hartman, one of the most well-known figures in the sporting world in Minnesota and, for that matter, the country. “Sid,” as everyone knew him, was often a one-word moniker, like Liberace without the candelabra or Cher without the feathers. Although a household word in these parts, his presence in the quad communities was not as well-noted.
But the iconic journalist, who passed away on Oct. 18 last year, some seven months after his 100th birthday, had part-time residence in Golden Valley, and was occasionally spotted at local haunts like Lunds & Byerlys and Mort’s Deli. His principal residence was at a not-so-modest cottage along the St. Croix River (on the Minnesota side, naturally). Incidentally, Sid’s Star Tribune sports columnist colleague and his biographer Patrick Reusse has resided in Golden Valley, too.
In addition to Sid’s columns, articles, and appearances on radio and television, the seemingly omnipresent, often peripatetic, and always indefatigable north Minneapolis native played a role in advancing the First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and press.
That Sid saga is worth recalling on the first anniversary of the death of the part time Golden Valley-ite.
Sid’s statements
Hartman worked his way up, from an impoverished newsboy hawking newspapers during the Great Depression to a nearly eight-decade career with the Star Tribune. But it was radio that propelled the legendary scribe and commentator into the throes of libel or defamation litigation and the Constitutional law textbooks.
More than two decades ago, the star of the Sunday morning “Sports Huddle” talk show on WCCO radio, hosted by public relations mogul Dave Mona, made a number of deprecatory statements about a former team physician and surgeon for the University of Minnesota Gopher football team, including questioning his motivation for being critical of ex-coach Lou Holtz, one of several sports figures that Sid deemed to be a close, personal friend of his. Sid went on to impugn the surgeon’s medical competence while operating upon some of the squad’s injured players.
The doctor sued for defamation, claiming that Sid’s statements harmed his reputation.
Defamation decision
The suit against Sid ran into First Amendment obstacles. A Hennepin County District Court judge tossed the case out on grounds that the doctor was a “limited purpose public figure” and could not establish that Sid spoke with the requisite “actual malice,” consisting of knowing false and reckless disregard for the truth under the Constitutional standard established by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1964 in the landmark case of New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, which necessitates a defamation claimant prove that the offensive remarks were made with knowing falsity or reckless disregard for the truth if the matter involves a notable “public figure” or a is a matter of “public concern.”
The Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed the ruling in a case entitled Hunter v. Hartman, decided 35 years ago this month. But its decision veered off in a different direction, holding that the defamatory claims were not actionable due to a quarter of legal doctrines. Sid’s remarks were “mere rhetorical hyperbole,” protected under the First Amendment, rather than stating “actual facts” that could be deemed defamatory. They also were constitutionally-protected statements of opinion. They were also regarded as “substantially true,” and, if that wasn’t enough to cut off the surgeon’s lawsuit, they were “supportable interpretations of ambiguous underlying situations.”
‘Talk’ topic
In upholding dismissal of the case, the court repeatedly pointed to the context of sports talk shows, which it viewed as an inherently ambiguous “forum” composed of “obviously exaggerated and uncareful exchange of vehemently held opposite opinions,” and an “atmosphere of overstatement.”
In effect, the court furnished a relatively libel-free zone for personalities and topics discussed on sports talk media, a doctrine that others have extended to a bevy of “talk show” formats involving other issues and topics outside of the sports world, including political chatter.
In passing, the appellate court noted that there was insufficient evidence of the type of “actual malice,” consisting of knowing falsity or reckless disregard of the truth, and because the claimant did not prove that Sid knew the falsity of his statements, which would have justified dismissing the case on that ground as well. An effort by the defamed doctor to have the Minnesota Supreme Court take up the case was unsuccessful as that tribunal declined to get involved, leaving the appellate court decision intact.
Sid’s swath
Sid’s suit has since been cited numerous times as a precedent for expansion of First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and freedom of the press and for the expression of “opinion” no matter how deprecatory the subject of the commentary.
While rued by defamation claimants and their attorneys, the case has cut a broad swath of constitutional protection for the expression of speaking or voicing opinions, regardless how offensive the subject. In so doing, it expands the sphere of constitutionally protected freedom of the media from its roots in the New York Times case.
Nearly everyone knows about Sid‘s exploits as a sports writer columnist and broadcaster, but not many are aware of his role in expanding the First Amendment rights of freedom of speech and press.
Now you do.
