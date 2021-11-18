Prohibitions on keeping fowls in New Hope, other than chickens, along with other animal-related restrictions, have stirred their share of controversy. It stems from the decision by the New Hope City Council two months ago proscribing the keeping of roosters, peacocks or other fowl, while allowing only chickens in the community.
The measure was accompanied by repealing the process for residents to seek approval to keep more than a maximum of three dogs, three cats, and three other domesticated animals, like rodents, ferrets, birds or snakes. While eliminating any special exemptions for maintaining more than the proscribed number, the municipality allows licensed kennels to exceed the maximums, along with those who have already obtained a permit for excess maintenance who will be “grandfathered in,” provided they receive annual permit renewals and are subject to annual regular welfare inspections by the city’s animal control officer.
The modifications to the New Hope code occurred after a resident applied to keep 12 chickens. The revised measure included nine new requirements for households with chickens, whose maximum ownership was increased from three to four, identical to the protocol in Crystal, with which it shares animal control protection.
Restrictions recalled
The limitations are the latest in a legacy of pet litigation in Minnesota for nearly a quarter of a century. It stems back to the mid-1990s, when Sauk Rapids, a burgeoning suburb of St. Cloud, enacted a two-dog limit law. The restricted figure was derived from a similar measure that had sprung up in various communities, including neighboring St. Cloud.
It was challenged by a pair of women, one a dog breeder and the other involved in rescue, who sued after they were denied permits to exceed the two-canine cap. The women were supported by the American Dog Ownership Association, a now-defunct New York-based entity that assisted dog owners around the country in legal matters. (Note: This author represented the women as the general counsel for the ADOA in the lawsuit.)
The women claimed that the two-dog cap violated the Due Process provision of the 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution and a parallel clause of the Minnesota state constitution. They pointed to the acknowledgment by the city administrator that he pulled the numerical maximum of two “out of the air,” without basis or any sort of empirical data. Indeed, the evidence cut against the limitation. According to city records, there were 104 dog bites recorded in the community over a two-year period; yet, nearly all of them were instigated by dogs in single canine households, rather than multiple dog homes. The claimants asserted that this data reflected that owners of multiple dogs generally are more careful and responsible.
A Benton County District Court judge agreed, deeming the measure unconstitutional.
But the case did not end there. It was appealed to the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which overturned the trial court’s decision in 1997 in a case entitled Holt v. City of Sauk Rapids.
Basically, the ruling provided that governing entities, primarily municipalities, can come up with any type of numerical restriction on maintenance of animals, regardless of whether it is logical or supported by evidence. It was one of the rare instances in which a court upheld a measure that had no evidentiary basis and, even worse, is not buttressed on any rational basis at all.
The Minnesota Supreme Court declined to review the case, leaving the limitation law intact and giving free rein to cities and other official bodies to impose any type of restriction on animal maintenance, whether reasonable or based upon empirical data.
Limit laws
Although unsuccessful, the lawsuit did have some positive impact. It resulted in several governing bodies relaxing some of their restrictions and allowing a greater number of animals to be maintained in excess of the two-dog limit upheld in the Sauk Rapids suit.
The status of these laws is best described as a “patchwork.” Many communities, particularly in Greater Minnesota, have no limitations at all. But, in the metropolitan area, most communities have enacted measures limiting pet ownership. Minneapolis, for instance, has a four-dog, four-cat limitation.
The restrictions vary here among the quad communities. New Hope, home of chickens only, has a rather unusual measure; it allows three dogs or an equal number of cats, or a combination of two dogs and a pair of cats. Neighboring Crystal has a three-dog, three-cat limitation, as does Golden Valley. Robbinsdale is alone in allowing fewer dogs than cats, a three-canine maximum but four felines.
As for other domestic animals, the measures vary. Some allow different types and numbers, while others are more restrictive, as reflected in New Hope’s new measure.
In law, as in life, nothing is permanent: The New Hope measure, as well as those in the three other quad communities, are subject to change by elected officials. But, for the time being, the chickens have come home to roost in New Hope, while residents having any other fowls there are in foul territory.
