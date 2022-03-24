Last month, my column focused on the long history of hurdles, legal and societal, that the Black community and, for that matter, other races have faced in this country in developing businesses.
Their entrepreneurship has been stifled by numerous obstacles, including restrictions imposed by law, financial institutions, customs, and other practices. Yet, many have obviated these roadblocks, and others are still striving to do so, highlighted by the accomplishments of women entrepreneurs.
Although Black History Month is over, it’s always a good time to address these issues, particularly here in the quad communities, where the concept of recognizing the historical achievements and remaining barriers took root in Golden Valley four decades ago. It’s also timely because March is Women’s History Month, coming on the heels of Black History Month in February.
Black business bulk
In our nation, black-owned businesses are approximately 125,000 in number, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. That constituted a significant increase (more than 15%) during the past decade. The bulk of those businesses, close to 30%, consist of health care and social assistance services, the highest percentage of any minority group. The numbers have probably shot up in the past couple of years, although they are perhaps duly watered down by the COVID-19 pandemic (government figures lag by about three years).
Despite the growth, the numbers are remarkably, although not surprisingly, skewed. The number of Black-owned businesses comprise a tiny percentage of American enterprises. While comprising about 13% of the total population, Black men and women account for ownership of less than 2.5% of the 5.7 million businesses in the country.
They also lag behind in the quad communities: The African American population in the four communities, about 10%, is below the 13% national figure but exceeds the 7% total in Minnesota: Crystal’s Black community is 16.7% of the total population; Robbinsdale, 10%; Golden Valley 7%; New Hope 4.7%. Correspondingly, the number of Black-owned businesses in the communities are slight.
Nonetheless, they exist, are growing, and cater to a wide spectrum of individuals who live, shop, work and recreate in the four cities.
A striking feature of the Black entrepreneurial experience is the high number of women who own businesses. About 37% of them are female-owned, which compares to 20% of overall businesses that are owned by women.
A prominent one is Sweet Potato Comfort Pie, owned and operated by Rose McGee. The business was founded by her in 2014 and is now operating out of her home in Golden Valley.
‘Passion’ pies
A Tennessee native who has spent most of her life here, McGee developed the concept of providing sweet potato pies for socially-beneficial purposes after giving her custom-made comfort food to folks in Ferguson, Missouri, following the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a law enforcement officer there in 2014.
Since then, she has seen her non-profit organization become a very visible, viable, and valued feature of the quad communities for a variety of purposes, such as her partnership programs commemorating Martin Luther King Day at places like the Golden Valley’s Breck School, among other sites.
In addition to her pies, which she describes as the “sweet dessert of Black people,” for community events, she also describes her work as “spreading hope and healing to bring joy to people in pain and suffering.”
While engaged in the endeavor primarily for philanthropy purposes, she also is receptive to earning income for her organization. While the ingredients and “secret” recipe are available on the Sweet Potato Pie website, which makes them not-so-secret, she also urges followers to make two: “One for themselves and one to share with others.”
Sharing with others is a trait that she experiences in her day job in professional development for educators at the 50-year old Minnesota Humanities Center in St. Paul.
One of her role models is Mary McLeod Bethune, a child of slave parents who in the early part of the 1900s sold the pies to make money for Black girls, a feat that led her to be honored by having her name gracing Bethune Cookman University, a private institution of higher learning geared towards Black students in Daytona Beach, Florida. Rose has been honored, too, by being named Citizen of the Year in 2017 by the Golden Valley Rotary.
She, too, is devoted to youth. Her tips to them: “Follow your passion” and “Know when to shift gears.”
That’s good advice for those of any race, creed, ethnicity, or gender at any time of the month or year in the quad communities – and everywhere else.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.