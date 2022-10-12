The subject of school safety will undoubtedly be discussed, either formally or informally, as educators from the quad communities join their colleagues around the state at their annual Minnesota Education Association gathering, officially known as the Education Minnesota Professional Conference. The timing of the convention is so conventional that the organization of teachers and other school personnel have MEA scheduled out for the next decade.
At this year’s get-together (to be held at the capacious River Centre in downtown St. Paul), security looms as a major concern for students, parents, educators, administrators, especially gun safety.
There has been a fusillade of bad ideas targeting gun safety, especially in light of the most recent firearm massacres. Many of them are warmed-over ones dredged up from prior atrocities and others are new. But one of the most foolish is the proposal for arming teachers with firearms.
Foolish firearms
Arming teachers is an over-simplistic concept that would do much more harm than any minimal good.
The negative impact could be felt in the pair of school districts serving the bulk of the quad communities. There are seven early childhood and elementary schools, two junior high schools and a high school in the Hopkins School District. In the Robbinsdale District, there are 11 elementary, four middle and two senior high schools (and an alternative high school). This is in addition to the private and religious schools in the area.
The arm-the-teacher notion stems from the credo of the National Rifle Association, as articulated 10 years ago by its embattled leader Wayne LaPierre, that “the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”
The proposition was proven horribly wrong in Uvalde, Texas, where nearly two well-armed “good guys” in and outside the school didn’t get stop one better-armed “bad guy” until it was too late.
“Good” guys and gals
Casting educators as the “good” guys and gals is replete with shortcomings. First, there probably is only a small number of teachers who would be willing or able to play the role of security guardians. Most would need substantial training, not only on firearm usage in general but how and when to deploy them in emergency situations, along with periodic refresher sessions.
Storing the firearms on school premises creates a dilemma; their placement poses the risk that they could be obtained by students themselves or other staff and then used inappropriately. This prospect creates significant exposure to legal liability for errant behavior.
But that concern is minimized by an even greater one. Because these rapid-fire shootings arise suddenly and require extremely quick responses, the teachers would need to carry the armaments on their persons, probably guns in holsters or rifles over their shoulders, so they could readily access them for immediate firing. In other words, teachers would be carrying firearms around with them at all times and places on school property, exercising a right not just to “bear arms” but to carry them everywhere, an invitation to all kinds of easily-imagined debacles.
Although perhaps the most sensitive, schools are not the only sites of mass shootings. To be consistent and all-encompassing, the rationale of arming teachers would extend to other easily-accessible facilities; supermarket cashiers, movie theatre ushers, and religious clerics (some of whom already carry guns under their vestments), all of whom would require costly firearms and extensive and costly training.
Fortunately, there does not seem to be much enthusiasm for the proposition in Minnesota and, to plagiarize an old Martha Stewart saying, “that’s a good thing.” However, the idea has taken hold in many other places, notably Texas and Florida, the sites of the most recent large-scale massacres. But even in those gun-toting places, the number of teachers who have subscribed to state and local regulatory measures allowing arms is relatively slight.
Union undertakings
Most teachers are in unions, as are nearly all public school educators in the quad communities and throughout Minnesota. Those organizations would have much to say about undertaking the arming of their member, because school districts are required to negotiate these terms and conditions with the unions representing the educators.
There would obviously be substantial costs associated with arming teachers; purchasing firearms, bullets, holsters, and other implements. Necessary instruction and re-training are not cheap, either.
Unions would also insist that teachers who are armed be given wage increases for the time spent in training and in recognition of their heightened security roles.
