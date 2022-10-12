The subject of school safety will undoubtedly be discussed, either formally or informally, as educators from the quad communities join their colleagues around the state at their annual Minnesota Education Association gathering, officially known as the Education Minnesota Professional Conference. The timing of the convention is so conventional that the organization of teachers and other school personnel have MEA scheduled out for the next decade.

At this year’s get-together (to be held at the capacious River Centre in downtown St. Paul), security looms as a major concern for students, parents, educators, administrators, especially gun safety.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments