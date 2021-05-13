The decision by the Anoka City Council last month to disband its Human Rights Commission recalls some of the tussles that have taken place with similar bodies in the quad communities.
The Anoka Council, by a narrow 3-2 vote on the day after Easter, eliminated its commission. The denouement of the agency, which coordinates and oversees human and civil rights issues in the community, did not come as a surprise, because it had been under fire for a while in the north suburban community. It survived a shutdown effort last summer due to inactivity by a 4-1 vote, but the council later reversed its decision, deeming it preferable for the commission to operate as an independent nonprofit rather than as an advisory group under the city’s auspices.
The council member who took the lead in dissolving the body explained that the action was taken because the group promoted “highly politically charged and controversial issues” which would serve only to “further divide the community.”
A member of the commission openly disputed that notion. While acknowledging some controversial topics appeared on the commission’s “to do” list, all were suggestions advanced by community members and did not represent the commission’s effort to “promote anything.”
One of the commission’s supporters on the council concurred, lamenting that he had “never seen an advisory board jerked around as much as this group has been.”
Hiatus history
The demise of the Anoka group recalls some similar turmoil that has engulfed parallel agencies in the quad communities.
The most notable brouhaha occurred in Golden Valley a decade ago, when the four remaining members of its depleted Human Rights Commission were dismissed by the City Council, resulting in a hiatus of the agency. The foursome were thrown out, in the words of then-Mayor Linda Loomis, in order to “protect the city from legality and possible damages,” referencing statements made about police officers involved in several lawsuits for improper and wrongful practices, along with claimed violations of the Data Practices Act by publicly disclosing matters relating to an incident that was under investigation.
Then-city manager Thomas Burt stated that the commissioners had made false statements that defamed police officers, in addition to violating the state privacy law. These incidents were, in the eyes of Loomis, a “very serious matter” that ultimately prompted the city’s action.
But the commission was revived years later, new members were added, and it resumed a variety of activities. They include the annual bestowing of the Bill Hobbs award, a recognition named for a former HRA commission to those in the community who advance human rights, the inauguration of a Martin Luther King human rights essay contest for students, and the promulgation of a statement aimed at community shielding in the wake of the George Floyd incident last summer, among other matters. One of its past commissioners, Maurice Harris, was elected to the Golden Valley City Council a couple of years ago, the second African American to hold that position in the city.
Troubles and triumphs
But Golden Valley is not the only community that has had troubles with its commission. In Robbinsdale, a pair of commissioners were removed from their positions a couple of years ago due to lack of attendance. Their absences reflected the inactivity of the body, which went a full year without meeting from mid-2018 to the middle of 2019, due to an inability to establish a quorum.
In Crystal, one of the few communities in the western suburbs that does not have a Human Rights Commission, the vacuum was noted in last fall’s elections, by one of the candidates for City Council. David Cummings made issue of re-establishing the body, which was disbanded in 2015, a major campaign theme. He urged the creation of a new body and planned to “empower” it by supporting and implementing its recommendations. His pitch was successful and he was elected to the council, paving the way for a possible revival of the unit in that community.
The final member of the quad communities, New Hope, has not had quite as much drama. Its counterpart unit, consisting of 10 members, two of whom may be students attending schools in Independent School District 281, encompasses a large segment of the city.
As for Anoka, in the words of that sage, Yogi Berra: “it is not over until it is over,.” Although disbanded, the agency may resurface in some form, perhaps as an unofficial appendage to the municipality. Or, as the experiences in the quads reflect, it might be revived as an official body at some later date.
These are hard and somewhat grueling times for human and civil rights issues. The current saga in Anoka is a reminder of the travails – and occasional triumphs – that advocates for those causes have encountered and continue to face here in the quad communities and elsewhere.
