In addition to a huge toll on human lives, families, jobs and the economy, the coronavirus pandemic raises a number of varied legal issues effecting the public across the nation and in the quad communities as well.
Some of them are old, recurring ones while others are novel and unprecedented. Here’s a look at a half-dozen of the myriad of those legal concerns impacting individuals living, working and transacting business here.
Liability
A question that commonly arises: What is the legal liability of businesses (or other facilities) where a person may contract the virus?
Take, for example, a grocery supermarket in Crystal or, in the public sector, the library in Golden Valley. An individual who develops the virus would first have to prove where it was contracted, a difficult task to achieve. Even so, the facility probably would not be subject to legal liability unless it can be shown that it knew, or should have known, that it harbored the disease or an infected person there, which can also be hard to do.
A claimant may assert that the site was negligent in failing to take appropriate cautionary steps or warn patrons or others on-site of the risk. As a practical matter, it means that if the facility becomes aware that someone with the condition has been on the premises (an employee, patron, delivery person, or other) it might have to shut down at least temporarily, engage in a complete cleaning and then upon reopening provide notification signs and other warnings to those who might come there.
Contracts
The inability to perform a contractual obligation due to COVID-19 poses a vexing problem.
One ancient legal doctrine can come into play to help relieve a party. Say there is a maintenance company with a contract for supplies and servicing for a small shopping center in Robbinsdale. They can disclaim its legal duty to carry out the work due to a shortage of employees by invoking the principle known as “force majeure.” The archaic French term provides an out for contractual requirements due to a substantial and an unforeseen natural calamity, usually weather-related but probably applicable to the current situation.
Many contracts contain such clauses; some states have specific statutes that impose the term. In Minnesota, the Uniform Commercial Code embodies that doctrine, but it is limited to commercial transactions involving sale of goods.
Prevention
The same general tenet also could be raised by tenants, commercial or residential, to minimize, suspend or defer rent payments to landlords and even forestall eviction proceedings. So could homeowners in, say New Hope, facing mortgage payments and potential foreclosures for nonpayment.
The doctrine, known as prevention of performance, can revise or release parties from legal commitments if, due to unforeseen circumstances over which they lack control or responsibility, they are unable to implement those obligations.
Leaves of absence
Even before the emerging federal protocols for limited sick leave and cash payments to employees who cannot work due to the virus, the law provided some protection for workers unable to do their jobs due to their own illness or to care for afflicted family members.
The 27-year-old Federal Family Medical Leave Act, which Congress is currently extending, entitles many employees to such leaves, guarantees they will not lose their jobs upon recovery, and bars retaliating against them. But the leaves are limited to full-time employees who have worked for at least one year with large companies of 50 or more employees (think Golden Valley employers General Mills, Allianz and Honeywell, for example).
The leaves are restricted to 12 weeks and are unpaid, although employees in group health insurance plans often are covered for anywhere from 50% to all of their lost wages during that time period. More than half the states and some cities, like Minneapolis and St. Paul, have mini-FMLAs covering employees at smaller businesses.
However, Minnesota is a laggard and lacks statewide leave laws, except for unpaid time off to attend children’s school events and limited leaves for pregnancy and maternal/paternal purposes.
Defamation
Stating that someone has the virus can be defamation if untrue. False statements ascribing a contagious disease to someone has violated libel laws (written claims) or slander laws (spoken claims) for centuries, dating back to old English law. Since, the law has evolved from assertions of leprosy to more contemporary conditions like HIV/AIDS. Thus, a medical facility in, say, Robbinsdale that erroneously reports that a particular individual has the virus could be subject to suit for defamation.
Privacy
A related, but newer legal concern is invasion of privacy, a principle adopted two decades ago by the Minnesota Supreme Court in a case entitled Lake v. Wal-Mart Stores.
It is somewhat comparable to defamation, except it applies to truthful but harmful statements. Under that tenet, publicly-identifying specific individuals afflicted by the virus, or even quarantined for it, could give rise to a claim for invasion of privacy, a doctrine bolstered in Minnesota by the state Health Records Act. The act proscribes unauthorized dissemination of health data by medical providers.
This barely skims the surface of legal concerns that are underscored by the current COVID-19 pandemic effecting the nation and our communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.