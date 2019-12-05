With less than a year to go until the 2020 elections, residents of the quad communities are priming to vote for a myriad of candidates: a president at the top of the ticket, one U.S. Senate seat, all Congressional offices, the entire state legislature and a number of local races.
Minnesotans in general view voting as a ritual, and those living here in Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, New Hope and Crystal are eager to cast their ballots. However, even more might make it to the polls if a proposal to establish a national voting holiday comes to fruition.
A power grab
The measure to establish Election Day as a national holiday is one of a number of proposals unveiled this year by Congressional Democrats, aimed at boosting electoral turnout among working men and women, students, stay-at-home parents without child care, and others.
Instead of encouraging more individuals to exercise the franchise, the Republicans are throwing barbs at that target. This effort is led by Mitch McConnell, the Senator Majority leader from Kentucky, who sourly characterized the salutary holiday proposal as a “power grab.” His criticism implies that making Election Day a holiday would be imprudent because it would result in more people casting ballots, which would benefit Democratic Party candidates.
The political premise underlying the Blue Grass senator’s disdain may be correct, but the rationale is not. It’s true that lower electoral turnouts tend to favor GOP candidates at the expense of Democrats, as we see in most off-year or mid-term elections, except for last November. Many who rarely cast ballots in the past were energized in 2016 to propel Donald Trump to the presidency.
Still, that’s not a valid reason to discourage voters from showing up at the polls; it could be a clarion call for McConnell’s party to reach out with candidates and causes that appeal to infrequent or new voters.
The GOP’s reluctance to embrace increased voter turnout is the same old song, but a slightly different melody than in the past. Historically, the party has tuned out proposals to maximize voting rights, fear-mongered about voter fraud (which is infinitesimal), and chagrined the effect on the economy if people are given the day off from work to vote, much like Ebenezer Scrooge’s Bah-Humbug attitude towards Christmas.
Turnout, top out
Fortunately, Minnesota voting laws are not so scrooged. They require employers to grant up to three hours of paid leave for employees to vote in any election, subject to giving employers an opportunity to designate the timing of the leave, while union contracts may provide for longer or more favorable time-off provisions.
Same-day registration, absence of a photo ID requirement, early and expanded absentee voting, late-evening poll-taking, and other protocols overseen by Secretary of State Steve Simon contribute to Minnesota’s high level of voting. The state topped the nation again in last November’s mid-term balloting with 2.6 million voters constituting nearly 65% participation, compared to the 49% national average. It was the highest mid-term rate in more than half a century. The turnout was highlighted by a remarkable 43.7% turnout by young voters, those under 30, compared to the national average of 30%.
The rate was 77% in Hennepin County, compared to 59% in the last mid-term election in 2014. It was only slightly below the astronomical 81% rate for the 2016 presidential race.
The turnout last fall in the quad communities reflects this pattern: a whopping 82% in Golden Valley, 75% in Robbinsdale, and 74% in both Crystal and New Hope.
Those figures helped propel the Fifth Congressional District to an overall turnout of 69%, the sixth highest turnout in the country. Still, they pale in comparison to the adjoining Third District, which encompasses most of the western suburbs. That district recorded the top turnout rate in the country with 73%, helping DFLer Dean Phillips handily topple longtime GOP incumbent Erik Paulsen.
These Minnesota voter turnout figures are, for other states, just a dream. There is one particular state with no early voting, limited absentee ballots, and where polls close unusually early (6 p.m.). In it, onerous voter ID requirements are in effect, and there is no paid time-off from work to vote. Certainly, these “features” had something to do with the measly 47% turnout last November, about 2% below the national average.
Yes, Senator McConnell, that state is your own.
