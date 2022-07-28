As inflation rises to its highest levels in 40 years, it was disheartening this spring to experience the price point for purchases from the three Dollar Tree stores in the quad communities and elsewhere in North America going up from a buck to $1.25.
As a loyal and frequent customer of the chain, including the three located in Robbinsdale, Crystal, and New Hope, (sorry about that Golden Valley), I believe in shopping local and low cost, urge others to do so, and I practice what I beseech. I enjoy meandering through the aisles of those stores, checking out the eclectic and sometimes zany merchandise, ranging from men’s apparel items to over-the-counter pharmaceuticals to pet food, none priced more than $1. This created ecstasy for a thrifty shopper, like me, and many others who frequent their more than 16,000 outlets in the United States and Canada, in addition to the trio here in the quads.
My favorite items included batteries (four for a buck!) They cost about half of what they are priced at other retailers, but they only last one-third as long. I also like the cat food, a $1 bag of dry nuggets that are so tasteless my cat will barely nibble them; good for keeping his weight down, which I’m told is desirable by his veterinarian at the Brookview Animal Hospital in Golden Valley. But there are some better bargains, too. The collection of super-sized name-brand soups are super; chicken noodle, beef barley, and the traditional tomato are my favorites.
Now, due to rising costs, the price has been raised to $1.25 for most items. The sticker shock I experienced undermines the brand that grew so popular and traces its lineage back to 1953, 40 years before adopting its current name. While the company reported revenue of some $1.341 billion dollars during the last fiscal year, the price hike constitutes a real blow to the chain’s credibility.
Credibility counts
There hasn’t been a betrayal of such a brand since Motel 6, another facility which I frequented often, stopped selling rooms for a $6 per night.
Alas, Dollar Tree is merely keeping up with the times. Its other low cost competitors, like Dollar General (which has a competing facility in Robbinsdale among its 163 Minnesota sites) have pushed past the $1 price point, too, leaving Dollar Tree the last adherent to the signature and retail figure.
That says something about today’s marketplace, where credibility does not mean much in commercial affairs. Years ago, consumers could count and rely upon their actually being 31 flavors at Baskin-Robbins... although the number may have been so top heavy, it ultimately capsized the ice cream seller into bankruptcy. I could never figure out how Dollar Tree and others of its ilk could manage to be profitable by selling goods at such a low price point. Marketing may have been the reason, along with low production costs and high-volume sales.
That, too, has changed. Plunging into bankruptcy used to be a sign of disgrace in the business world. Nowadays, it is simply a way to fend off creditors and come up with new financing arrangements, to the applause of the business community, Wall Street as well.
I have continued to frequent the Dollar Trees at Robin Center in Robbinsdale; Crystal Shopping Center in Crystal; and Winnetka Shopping Center in New Hope, and spend an additional 25 cents per item. At the same time, I have switched some of my allegiance to another low-cost retailer in the Twin Cities area, including one spot in Knollwood Shopping Center, sandwiched between the Target and Aldi stores in St. Louis Park. It has a similar business model, but is more upscale than Dollar Tree (a rather low bar) with a bit better quality, more varied goods, and correspondingly, a higher price, not to exceed $5. Hence, its appealing name: Five Below.
