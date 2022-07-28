Marshall Tanick.jpg

Marshall H. Tanick is a Golden Valley resident and a constitutional law attorney.

As inflation rises to its highest levels in 40 years, it was disheartening this spring to experience the price point for purchases from the three Dollar Tree stores in the quad communities and elsewhere in North America going up from a buck to $1.25.

As a loyal and frequent customer of the chain, including the three located in Robbinsdale, Crystal, and New Hope, (sorry about that Golden Valley), I believe in shopping local and low cost, urge others to do so, and I practice what I beseech. I enjoy meandering through the aisles of those stores, checking out the eclectic and sometimes zany merchandise, ranging from men’s apparel items to over-the-counter pharmaceuticals to pet food, none priced more than $1. This created ecstasy for a thrifty shopper, like me, and many others who frequent their more than 16,000 outlets in the United States and Canada, in addition to the trio here in the quads.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments