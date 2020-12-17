The end of the year is a time to look forward in anticipation of the upcoming year, but also to retrospectively look back at the last 12 months.
The past year has been a historic one in many respects, starting with the COVID-19 pandemic. It overshadowed 2020, along with the November election, catastrophic climactic events, and a number of other notable occurrences.
Some of these topics and their impact in our cities were reflected in these columns. Let’s glance back at them.
January: To kick off the election year, I took a look at the political ploy of gerrymandering, stemming from court rulings that basically punting around the need to alleviate partisan disproportionality in electoral representation. The column looked at how prospective gerrymandering might affect the voting outcomes and representational issues in the quad communities.
February: A Leap Year! Early in the month, I looked at the issue of transparency in governmental activities, praising the Metropolitan Council for its open approach to appointing a chief law enforcement officer, in contrast to the continued secrecy by the University of Minnesota in its selection of its president.
Later in the month, I took a look at Black History month, noting the electoral gains made by African Americans holding office in the quad communities, including the election of Maurice Harris to the City Council in Golden Valley, the second African American to hold that position.
March: The coronavirus broke into full visibility as spring began, and I hazarded a half-dozen legal issues that may arise as the pandemic grew. My focus was on the legal effects of COVID-19 upon individual businesses in the quad communities.
April: COVID-19 continued to intensify as the number of afflictions and fatalities grew. Part of the new “normal” it spawned was the lockdown of businesses, social activities and regular interaction among people as we knew it. It spawned a whole new industry under the terminology of “Zoom.” One of its early manifestations was the conducting of virtual religious proceedings, including the spring Passover Seders for Jews and the Easter services for Christians, whose idiosyncrasies were highlighted in my column.
May: The record setting 47-year legislative career of Rep. Lyndon Carlson in the Minnesota House of Representatives, representing the northern suburbs, including several portions of the quad communities, was noted. I reviewed his lengthy and productive career upon the retirement of the 80 year-old solon from the State Legislature, along with noting his place in history for his legislative longevity.
June: COVID continued to cancel social events, including PRIDE in Golden Valley, which prompted my column to review the history and evolution of that community celebration and its role in the history of the advancement of the rights of the LGBTQ community.
July: Baseball managed to resume in July despite the pandemic, and I celebrated the occasion with a review of some of the significant players and teams, amateur and professional, from the quad communities.
August: The embattled census, a decentennial head count required by the U.S. Constitution, was the focus of my column that month, which analyzed how the enumeration might affect the quad communities and their political representation at state and federal levels.
September: As the coronavirus pandemic continued to hover, public schools resumed, in various fashions. In addition to health concerns, legal issues continued to permeate the return to school, ranging from questions raised about the validity of charter schools to proposals to enhance public education in the communities through litigation; a proposed constitutional amendment to assure a “quality” education for all public school students; and how those developments may impact educational institutions in our community.
October: With the election looming, I looked at our history of helping Minnesota lead the nation in voter turn-out and the likelihood we’d continue that pattern. The forecast was prescient, as the state again topped the nation in turnout, exceeding 80%, with the quad communities in that range, too.
November: The election saw record numbers of ballot casting, through myriad ways. It followed an intense period of campaigning and incessant public opinion polling. Both polling and presence at the polls were addressed in the column, drawing upon my personal experiences as a subject of a voter sentiment poll, and as a poll-watching volunteer at two Golden Valley precincts on Election Day.
These topical items reflected some of the myriad of issues and themes that we grappled with these past 12 months, and I look ahead to do so again in the year ahead.
