Black History Month, which has deep roots here in Golden Valley, got a couple of boosts this year. First, in length; Some scoff that commemorating the event on the shortest month of the year gives short shrift to African Americans, but the event gets an extra day this year due to the Leap Day Feb. 29.
More seriously, the devotion of a month to celebrating Black history has become a staple in local circles, likely to actions in Golden Valley’s past.
There is much to celebrate this year, like the fact that the second African American in Golden Valley history was sworn into the city council this year.
Present and predecessor
Maurice Harris, a three-year resident of Golden Valley along with his wife, Molly, was elected to the council last November. A research manager for the Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul Economic Development Partnership, the St. Louis native has had a prominent presence in the community as a member and chair of the Golden Valley Human Rights Commission, and has sat on the city’s Rising TIDES Task Force.
It was one of his predecessors, John Mitchell, who helped established Black History Month here. Contrary to local misconception, the longtime resident of Golden Valley, along with his wife and three children, did not conceive of it. It was actually the brainchild of African-American historian Carter G. Woodhouse and academic colleagues.
It began humbly as Negro History Week, celebrated in October, later elevated with official imprimatur to Black History Month with little fanfare by President Gerald Ford in 1976. From there, observance of the month became annual practice.
It was Mitchell who gave it footing in the quad communities. The Honeywell engineer was elected to the city council in 1980. Mitchell was quite active in the community, serving as president of Golden Valley Rotary.
He promoted the commemoration of Black history in 1982, by extending invitations to various prominent African Americans to come to the city in February to share their stories. From there, it evolved into a widely-recognized period of time to recognize the achievements of African Americans, under the designation of Black History Month.
Mitchell passed away in 2009, and unfortunately didn’t get to see Maurice Harris elected last fall.
The presence of Harris on the city council, joined by Kimberly Sanberg, is a reflection of the diversity in the community. Sanberg was a founding committee member of the Golden Valley Pride Festival and served on the Golden Valley Open Space and Recreation Commission. They both displaced incumbent council members, Joanne Clausen, who served two exemplary terms, and Steve Schmidgall, a former planning commission chair who stepped up to challenge – but ultimately lost – a bid for mayor against Shep Harris.
Diversity demonstrated
The increased diversity demonstrated in the election of Harris (and for that matter, Sanberg too), is not confined to Golden Valley. New Hope and Crystal have their first-ever African American council members currently serving terms. In New Hope, it is Cedrick Frazier, an attorney and educator appointed last fall to fill a vacancy, and Serenity Village Church chief-of-staff Brendan Banks, elected in 2018 in Crystal.
African American city council members are representing constituents in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park. In last fall’s election, Duluth elected its first African American council member despite a very small minority population; voters in St. Louis Park elected a young Somali woman, the first of her ethnicity to serve on that council; and St. Paul, which has a history of minority council members, now has its first African American mayor, Melvin Carter.
Frazier, relatively new to the council, may not stay there too long, as he has filed for the DFL nomination for state legislature in House of Representatives District 45A. The north suburban district encompasses Crystal, New Hope and an eastern portion of Plymouth.
These developments reflect that diversity might finally be getting the representation it deserves, and it is something to celebrate this month, and all months.
