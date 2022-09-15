The distribution of anti-Semitic flyers in portions of the Twin Cities, including some in the western suburbs surrounding the quad communities, has rightfully invoked a great deal of antipathy and concern.
Circulation of the items, laden with anti-Jewish tropes, Holocaust denials and the usual baggage that comes with those sentiments, has not surfaced in the quad communities after they were first discovered in St. Paul and spread to other parts of the metro area. Since, they have also been discovered in nearby Edina, Hopkins, and neighboring St. Louis Park.
The manifestation of animus is not isolated, but part of a pattern of growing religious and racial hatred and other forms of bigotry around the country. The topic undoubtedly will be addressed from the pulpits of synagogues in the community, especially at the upcoming High Holiday worship services of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, and the Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur, falling this year on the Jewish Lunar calendar in late September and extending into early October, as well as a subject of scrutiny in other houses of worships and in Hebrew and other religious schools and secular ones as well.
In addition to prompting condemnation of the materials, and proclamations of support for the Jewish community, the covert dissemination of the flyers recalls landmark Minnesota lawsuit that reached the U.S. Supreme court, three decade ago, that established protocols regarding “hate” speech and conduct.
The 30th anniversary of the case, R.A.V. v. City of St. Paul, which was decided in the summer of 1992, together with the rise of anti-social conduct underlying it, provide an opportune occasion to review that case and its contemporary impact.
Juvenile joust
The case began as a joust in juvenile court in Ramsey County, after a St. Paul youth and a couple of cohorts placed a burning cross on the lawn of a Black family that had just moved into the neighborhood, in the east side of that city.
Prosecution was brought against the lead individual, known as R.A.V., charging him with a violation of St. Paul’s Bias Motivated ordinance, a fairly new measure at the time, which prohibited “hate” speech and conduct, directed to individuals, including specifically referencing crosses and swastikas, among other prohibited matters.
The prosecution was initially dismissed by a judge in St. Paul, who deemed the measure violative of the youth’s First Amendment right of freedom of speech. The Minnesota Supreme Court, however, reinstated the prosecution, interpreting the statute to apply only to “fighting words,” likely to provoke violence, a doctrine the Supreme Court had endorsed in a World War II-era case, entitled Chaplinsky v. New Hampshire.
The case made its way up to the U.S. Supreme Court, which unanimously overturned that ruling in a fractured decision that generated four different opinions. The lead opinion, authored by Justice Antonin Scalia, viewed the measure as impermissible under the First Amendment because it was both “under-inclusive” and “overbroad.” His decision noted that some types of inappropriate speech or conduct were not covered by the measure. While other less-extreme expressions and behavior was proscribed, making it a too narrow and too broad, an odd and constitutionally impermissible combination.
Although condemning the cross burning as “reprehensible, the ultimate gravamen of the measure, was that it was “content-based,” meaning that the law prohibited certain types of speech, both generally and specifically, which was protected by the First Amendment. Interestingly, that decision, issued on June 22, 1992, stemmed in part from a 61-year-old First Amendment decision by the High Court in another case from this state, Near v. Minnesota, which has been chronicled in a my column here in June 2021.
That case, was brought on behalf of a scandalous muckraking newspaper, co-owned by roguish newspapermen, who lived in Robbinsdale.
Topical today
The R.A.V. case was a topical one at its time because it was during an era when many government entities, businesses, academic institutions and businesses, were adopting hate crime codes which were effectively nullified by the R.A.V. decision.
But the topic has reared its head again today with a reported substantial increase in “hate” behavior, across the nation, including here in Minnesota. The surge, which dates back a few years, has accelerated rapidly, and the latest manifestation, the awful anti-Semitic flyers being distributed this summer illuminated the dark shadows of bias.
While the quad communities were not directly targeted for the initial batch of “hate” flyers, distribution throughout the area affects everyone, both Jewish and non-Jewish alike.
Even though the R.A.V. decision 30 year ago, creates a Constitutional “safe zone” for “hate speech,” conduct and communications, other laws have come into play that address intimidation and harassment and can be used, by the authorities here and elsewhere to condemn and combat this odious conduct.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.