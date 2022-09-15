Marshall Tanick.jpg

Marshall H. Tanick is a Golden Valley resident and a constitutional law attorney.

The distribution of anti-Semitic flyers in portions of the Twin Cities, including some in the western suburbs surrounding the quad communities, has rightfully invoked a great deal of antipathy and concern.

Circulation of the items, laden with anti-Jewish tropes, Holocaust denials and the usual baggage that comes with those sentiments, has not surfaced in the quad communities after they were first discovered in St. Paul and spread to other parts of the metro area. Since, they have also been discovered in nearby Edina, Hopkins, and neighboring St. Louis Park.

