Parents, guardians and families are invited to discuss racial and ethnic equity as part of the Anoka-Hennepin School District’s Parent Advisory Committee for Racial and Ethnic Equity’s monthly meeting. The next session is 5:30-7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 8, online via Google Meet.

The committee focuses on improving educational outcomes and supporting a sense of belonging in schools with monthly meetings covering different topics centered around the district’s equity achievement plan.

Additional meetings held in 2021 will be on Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13 and May 11.

More information can be learned by contacting Inclusion and Diversity Coordinator James Greer at james.greer@ahschools.us or Cultural Liaison Rahmo Ali at rahmo.ali@ahschools.us.

