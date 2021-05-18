Golden Valley-based Sweet Potato Comfort Pie is planning a series of “healing events” in memory of George Floyd’s death by police last year. The events will occur Monday, May 24, to Wednesday, May 26.
“Sweet Potato Comfort Pie, the sacred dessert of Black culture, will be showing up in the best way we know how and that is with community, fellowship, and conversations that are both difficult and soothing. And of course, sweet potato pies will be in the mix,” said Rose McGee, founder of the organization.
Pies will be baked 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 24 at Great Harvest Bread Company in St. Paul, with afternoon and evening online pie-baking activities on Zoom and Facebook Live. On May 25, the pies will be delivered to George Floyd Square in Minneapolis and shared as gifts to volunteers, with a preceding online workshop led by spoken word artist Pneuma Pierre. Workshops will be May 26 and 27.
Events are funded by a microgrant from the Minneapolis Foundation, Lunds & Byerly’s of Golden Valley and Great Harvest Bread Company. Complementary ingredients for pie-baking are available to those with financial hardship. Visit sweetpotatocomfortpie.org for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.