A suspect fleeing from police in a stolen truck Nov. 9 caused a car crash on Highway 252, killing one man before escaping capture.
According to the police department, Brooklyn Park police were dispatched at 9:55 a.m. to a 911 call from a resident who observed their stolen construction trailer being towed by a blue Ford 250 truck in the area of Zane Avenue and Highway 610.
Responding officers located the trailer and truck in the parking lot of Hy-Vee, at 9409 Zane Ave. Officers determined that both the truck and trailed were reported stolen.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, and the driver fled from officers.
As the suspect drove away in the parking lot, police terminated the pursuit of the vehicle for safety reasons.
The driver then jumped the parking lot curb, drove down the ditch leading to Highway 610, and smashed through the chain link fence in the right-of-way to enter eastbound traffic on the highway.
The stolen trailer detached from the truck as it became tangled in more than 200 feet of chain link fence. The fencing dragged behind the truck as it continued eastbound on Highway 610 and onto southbound Highway 252.
Police again chased the vehicle as it traveled on the highway.
As the truck continued down Highway 252 and came near 66th Avenue, the fencing struck another vehicle, causing it to crash into a traffic pole.
Police responded to the scene of the crash to render aid to the driver.
The 75-year-old driver, the vehicle's only occupant, was killed in the crash.
The fence detached from the truck, and the fleeing F250 was last seen traveling south on Highway 100 exiting near France Avenue.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and State Patrol are investigating the incident. Any community members with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle can report the information by calling 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.