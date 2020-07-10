Carlton Jenkins, superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools, is leaving the district after five years to take a new position. Jenkins was named superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District in Madison, Wisconsin, according to a release from the district. His last day will be Aug. 3.

Supt. Carlton Jenkins

Carlton Jenkins

“I will deeply miss working with the amazing students, staff, families and community members in Robbinsdale Area Schools,” Jenkins said.

The School Board will discuss the process for Jenkins’ replacement at a special work session Monday, July 13. To watch the meeting visit the district’s website, rdale.org

“We are thankful for Dr. Jenkins’ leadership over the past five years at Robbinsdale Area Schools,” David Boone, chair of the school board said.

 

 

Load comments