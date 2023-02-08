The Sun Post and other Sun newspapers were recognized in several award categories in the 2021-2022 Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

The Crystal/Robbinsdale/New Hope/Golden Valley Sun Post took second place in the Typography and Design category.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments