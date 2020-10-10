Hennepin Technical College is seeking entries for a multimedia online art gallery titled, “Streaming Identity.” Students, faculty, staff and community members may contribute creative work to the gallery.
“Streaming Identity” will explore diversity and the intersection of identities across cultural, digital and regional boundaries. To launch the project, Hennepin Tech is collaborating with a college in Alabama, Wallace State Community College.
In the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, both colleges began working in partnership to help their campus communities create a dialogue concerning racial justice, healing and inclusion.
“We are pleased to collaborate on the new art gallery as a platform for people to describe their own cultural identities,” said Jean Maierhofer, associate vice president of equity and inclusion at Hennepin Tech. “Our hope is to use artistic expression as a way to encourage self-reflection and societal reflection.”
As the gallery is juried, exhibit organizers will select artwork for the showcase and encourage entries which examine labels, stereotypes and margins which individuals face. The multimedia gallery will feature a wide range of categories including photography, computer graphics, audio-video, and poetry – as well as paintings, drawings and collages.
For instructions and guidelines to submit art and creative projects, visit tinyurl.com/yy4rj6hu.
Deadlines:
• October 30, 2020: Fall 2020 Showcase
• December 11, 2020: Spring 2021 Showcase
For additional information, contact Paul Howlett, graphic design faculty, at paul.howlett@hennepintech.edu; or Matt Holmes, audio production faculty, at matt.holmes@hennepintech.edu.
