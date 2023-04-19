Students at Jackson Middle School and Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy Elementary School were evacuated to Champlin Park High School April 19 due to a bomb threat.

The two schools evacuated both operate on the same campus at 6000 109th Ave. N. in Champlin. The high school that students evacuated to is just across 109th Street.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments