Students at Jackson Middle School and Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy Elementary School were evacuated to Champlin Park High School April 19 due to a bomb threat.
The two schools evacuated both operate on the same campus at 6000 109th Ave. N. in Champlin. The high school that students evacuated to is just across 109th Street.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department issued an advisory to the public just before 2 p.m.
According to police, all students are safe. Police have also advised that the public avoid the school areas to give parents and students a chance to reunite with one another.
The department reports that Anoka Hennepin Schools would be providing further information about reunification between students and families.
The district offered this statement: "Jackson Middle School and Champlin-Brooklyn Park Academy were evacuated today as a precaution following the advice of law enforcement. This action was taken following a voicemail message sent to JMS which indicated that a bomb had been placed in the school.
The statement continued: "An immediate investigation could not determine the validity of the message and law enforcement is currently actively searching the building to determine if there is any threat to our school. The evacuation order and procedures are part of the school’s emergency procedures.”
The Champlin Police Department is investigating the incident.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.