Storytelling springs from the light-hearted lore of the groundhog’s Feb. 2 shadow. Groundhog Day, sometimes called Candlemas, is steeped in ancient spirituality. Situated halfway between the year’s darkest day and the spring solstice, it announces new growth and “light shining into darkness.” Whether or not the groundhog sees its shadow, the day begs us to tell children stories of truth and joy.
Elaine and I include the Groundhog Day story in “Holiday Stories All Year Round,” out of print and hibernating on Amazon. “The Great Groundhog Day Get Together” is about a group of kids who use science to learn where to stand so the Groundhog’s shadow is behind him when he steps out to hear them sing a Feb. 2 wake up song. Impending warmer weather leads to an exuberant block party, where everyone dances winter shorter with moves that hide shadows of feet, arms and other parts of the anatomy. Goofy? Maybe, but far less foolish than rejecting science or the eternal truth of the old Christian Sunday School song that goes “red and yellow, black and white, all are precious in his sight.” Any -ism diminishing others deserves a deep dive into darkness.
The disappearance of injustice was the work of Dr. Martin Luther King, celebrated weeks before Feb. 2. A secret to most is that King was actually named Michael at birth. King’s father, Michael King Sr. was impressed with Martin Luther’s whistleblowing stand against the unjust practice of the medieval church to extort money to get loved ones into heaven faster. Luther’s antisemitism aside, Michael Sr. changed both his own and his son’s name to Martin Luther (King), and the move was on to bring us all a bit closer to the light, to the truth of “liberty and justice for all.”
Golden Valley celebrates the day via the Sweet Potato Comfort Pie organizing of storyteller friend, Rose McGee. Volunteers bake “the sacred dessert of Black culture” until the number of sweet potato pies equals the age King would be if he were still living. Pies are then given to individuals needing some kind of a boost, and the stories are shared with all, including the children. Go, if you can, but at least tell children stories of racial justice activists like King and Rosa Parks. Then include the many like Raoul Wallenberg, who fought antisemitism.
Spring will come, with reminders of George Washington Carver who grew his own sweet potatoes and had his own pie recipe. Carver taught at Tuskegee after the Civil War, and is best known for teaching poor farmers, black and white, to grow legumes like peanuts and soybeans on farms depleted by years of forcing cotton. He then created myriad, innovative uses for the peanut, so farmers could market these crops that had restored needed nitrogen to their soil. Aliki’s “A Weed is a Flower” is just one of many children’s books telling Carver’s story.
Finally, the light bulb shining into the darkness. Thomas Edison had the business acumen to get his name on the invention patent, but the light bulb was a team effort. The popular story is Edison never gave up, trying scores of filaments until he had the “long burning” one to make candles obsolete. Few know the crucial enduring filament was discovered by Civil War Veteran, Lewis Howard Latimer, an African American scientist working in Edison’s lab. Many people of color are still hidden in the shadows of our stories, and though I can’t find a children’s book about Latimer, Google provides enough for you to tell it your own way. If you decide to become the person to write that children’s book, the OGP supports you.
