Steve Adams, who is not a relative of Mayor Jim Adams, has launched his campaign for mayor of Crystal.
Adams grew up in Pierre, South Dakota.
“Being such a small town, state government and government in general is very front and center,” Adams said. “In Crystal, I have served on the city’s employee review board and the community outreach task force. I was heavily involved in the current design of Crystal’s flag and was a key designer of the current city of Crystal logo to represent the 14 neighborhoods of the city.”
Adams studied business administration and management at Presentation College in South Dakota. He is a small business owner who has worked in automotive and retail management. In 2017, he started Crystal Auto Spa.
In 2018, he purchased Newport Collision Center and moved his operations there.
Adams and his partner, Heather, moved to Crystal in 2013.
Some of the issues Adams would address are strategic financing that includes leveraging funds, taking on good debt and not putting off capital investments; replacing aging infrastructure to reduce costly emergency repairs; separation of church and government; community policing with a continued focus on positive interactions with the public; strengthening the tax base by promoting healthy commerce, keeping taxable properties taxable and keeping taxes down for residents; transparent government, including making meeting minutes accessible and reinstating the human rights commission for resident oversight; and strong schools, because upporting education pays back in an educated population, lower crime rates and a solid community.
