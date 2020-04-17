Step to It challenging still on, with social distancing measures

The Step to It challenge is one event that is withstanding cancellation amid the stay-at-home order. Why? Thankfully, there is no prohibition on walking. With that logic, Hennepin County is again inviting all of its 26 communities to compete against each other to be the most active walkers, bikers, yogis or dancers in this year’s month-long challenge.
To participate in the challenge, participants must create an account on steptoit.org, select which city they will be walking for, and log those steps as the month progresses. Registration is now open and the first day to log steps is May 1.
As is tradition, the program will continue to allow activities like biking, dancing, canoeing and yoga. A conversion chart will translate those activities per minute into steps. There is also a section labeled “green activities” with step conversions for manual household chores like washing a car, operating a push lawn mower, gardening, and trimming trees or bushes.
At the April 7 Robbinsdale City Council meeting, Recreation Director Pam Schmitz said though the conversion chart featured group activities like pickup basketball and football, those activities should not happen until it was safe to do so.
City Manager Marcia Glick added that new rules apply to those walking on trails, which have received an increase in popularity as spring weather continues to coax people out of their homes during the pandemic. Compounding the matter, use of playground equipment has been discouraged in all cities due to lack of sanitation.
“The trails are open, but we’re reminding people to maintain a distance from each other and be patient when needing to pass others that aren’t in your group,” said Glick.
Schmitz suggested to swap in-person group activities with online networking and support. She said the site allows participants to create groups and send each other fitness challenges. The program even allows out-of-state family and friends to represent the Hennepin County city of their choice.
Last year, the top prize went to Brooklyn Park. Top steppers were also awarded tickets to a Minnesota Twins game, which is the tentative plan for this year’s challenge.
“We’re hoping the Twins will play this year so we can actually go to a game,” mused Schmitz.
For more information, visit steptoit.org or call 612-348-5618.
Follow the Sun Post on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.