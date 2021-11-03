The Minnesota Department of Health has opened a saliva and rapid COVID-19 testing center at the Starlite Center in Brooklyn Park.
Located in the former Office Max building next to the Panda Garden Buffet at 8085 Brooklyn Blvd., the testing site is open seven days a week.
On weekdays, the site is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On weekends, testing is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The site is one of seven new rapid testing sites recently opened by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Clients are encouraged to set an appointment before visiting the site, but walk-ins are also accepted.
“All costs for this test are covered by your insurance company or the federal or state government,” the Department of Health wrote. “Do not pay your insurance company or the testing provider for your COVID-19 test. There is no cost to you for this test.”
The testing is available for anyone who believes they need to be tested for COVID-19, regardless of insurance standing.
Clients with health insurance will be asked to provide their information so the state can bill their insurance. If insurance does not cover the costs, the state will cover the costs to keep testing available for everyone.
Rapid COVID-19 tests are antigen tests, which are performed with a nasal swab. Rapid test results are typically available within one to three hours of processing.
A positive antigen test is considered a probable case of COVID-19.
Also available at the site are saliva polymerase tests, the most accurate tests for detecting COVID-19. Positive saliva polymerase chain reaction test results are considered to be confirmed COVID-19 cases.
To schedule an appointment, visit mncovidtestingappt.as.me.
