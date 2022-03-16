St. Raphael Catholic School teachers, staff and the surrounding community of Crystal united with students and their families to raise a total of $10,807 for the school in six weeks as part of this year’s Catholic Schools Raffle.
Since January 14, students of St. Raphael Catholic School have been selling $5 raffle tickets as part of the Catholic Schools Raffle, a fundraising program provided free of charge by sponsor Catholic United Financial since 2009. St. Raphael Catholic School is one of 86 schools in Minnesota and South Dakota that were involved in 2022. Catholic United Financial provided all promotional materials, raffle tickets and prizes for the program at no cost.
“Since we started this raffle in 2009, over $12.6 million has been raised for participating Catholic schools. We are incredibly proud that 100% of the total money raised has gone directly to the students, parents, faculty and administrators who have helped make this program such an unqualified success,” said Mike Ahles, president of Catholic United Financial.
On March 10 the raffle officially concluded with a prize drawing ceremony broadcast live on the Catholic United Financial website. The prizes, valued at over $45,000, included a 2022 Ford Escape, a vacation and more. Catholic United also rewarded the hard work of the top selling student at St. Raphael Catholic School with a Baby Yoda LEGO set prize and a chance to take home $500. St. Raphael Catholic School contributed to a grand total of $1.42 million for Catholic education.
Funds raised by participating schools are used to enhance school programs and facilities, including funding field trips, building playgrounds, supplementing tuition costs and providing new education technology.
