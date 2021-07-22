A St. Paul man died after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 252 July 16.
According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were dispatched at 11:12 p.m. to a report of a motorcycle accident at Highway 252 and Humboldt Avenue North.
Arriving police officers found Victor Gallegos, 45, dead at the scene.
Gallegos was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, according to the state patrol. He then lost control, veered on the shoulder and struck a semaphore on Humboldt Avenue.
The state patrol said Gallegos was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Alcohol was also factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office ruled his death an accident caused by multiple blunt force trauma injuries.
The fatal crash is the most recent on one of the most crash-prone sections of highway in the state of Minnesota.
Five of the six intersections on Highway 252 are among the state’s worst for annual crash costs. The intersection at 66th Avenue has the second-highest crash costs in the state, while the intersection at 85th has the ninth-highest. The intersection at 73rd ranks 12th-highest in the state.
– Compiled by Kevin Miller
