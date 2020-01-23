Annual community art exhibit The Artist Showcase will have its opening reception 5-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Brookview, 316 Brookview Parkway South, Golden Valley.
All 40 artists in the 2D, 3D, and projected categories live, work, or study in St. Louis Park or Golden Valley. The gallery will be open for public viewing Feb. 1 through March 7.
On opening night, attendees can chat with the artists and take part in activities that will be available for free, one night only. This includes a virtual reality immersion gallery by St. Louis Park-company REM5, musical performances by GST and The Red Knotes, and a public premiere of “Master Servant,” a short film by Golden Valley resident Julie Koehnen. Before the screening of “Master Servant,” the Golden Valley Orchestra will play a selection of music inspired by the film.
Opening reception attendees will also cast their vote for the people’s choice award, and view other collaborative art experiences. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available. Three One Six Bar + Grill and the Backyard indoor children’s play room will be open during the reception.
View the opening reception schedule at bit.ly/36ZTWPi.
The event is sponsored by Golden Valley Arts, St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts, Discover St. Louis Park, Golden Valley Arts & Music Festival, REM5 Virtual Reality Lab, Golden Valley Orchestra and the cities of Golden Valley and St Louis Park.
