St. Alphonsus Catholic Church will host its Christmas bazaar 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 13 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 14, at 7025 Halifax Ave., Brooklyn Center.
The bazaar will feature handmade crafts and gifts, more than 20 varieties of jelly and jam, homemade candy, cookies and other baked goods, religious items, used books, puzzles and board games, jewelry and multicultural foods.
The church will also host a raffle drawing at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 14.
The Treble Tones will provide musical entertainment starting at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13.
Visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be offered 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 13, and 11 a.m. to noon and 1-2 p.m. Nov. 14.
Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear a mask.
