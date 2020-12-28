The City of Crystal this week declared snow parking restrictions effective Monday, Dec. 28 at 2 a.m.
During this period, parking is prohibited on all public streets and alleys until the snow has stopped accumulating and the street or alley has been plowed edge to edge. Vehicles parked on streets or alleys during snow emergencies may be tagged and/or towed at the owner’s expense.
If garbage/recycling containers must be out during this time, please be sure that they are located at least 3 feet in from the curb line in order to minimize potential impacts from plowing operations.
City of Crystal snow emergencies are announced on the city’s website, crystalmn.gov, Facebook page, Twitter feed, and are provided to local media outlets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.